Last week, GO! Magazine’s theme was “Firsts.” This space looked to area artists and writers for their stories of the seminal influences that launched them on their creative paths. With an overabundance of responses, we at GO! headquarters decided to divide the story into two parts. Today is part 2: If you never get started on a path, then you can never celebrate National Get Up Day — aka next Monday — when you fall.
Karen Sipes, performer, stage and musical theater director, vocal instructor
I’ve been performing since I was a little girl, but grew up in an abusive, poverty-stricken home with big dreams but very little encouragement from family or teachers to pursue much beyond my hometown fame. When I was 17, I was the femme fatale in a musical melodrama in which I sang a song while descending as an angel on a swing from the rafters. Local master vocal instructor John Matheny was in the audience one night. He approached after the performance to tell me I had a pretty voice and great talent as an actress, but had no idea how much power lay behind my voice. Learning that I couldn’t afford lessons, he offered to teach me for free. The following year, he took me to his alma mater, having arranged an audition, after which I was offered a performance scholarship. Adults in my beloved “theater family” helped me apply for financial aid, arranged transportation to the college in the next state over, and loved and encouraged me along the way. While in college, I became student director and soloist for two choirs, and performed in/directed plays for the drama department as well as touring nationally and internationally as a soprano soloist. Pretty lofty stuff for a small town, often homeless kid. I’ve always been motivated to make those who helped me proud, and I think they are.
Gina Christopher, comedian
I used to own a film production company that tanked because I was a 22-year-old who didn’t have any money to pay for talent or help, haha. I wasn’t proficient in music, acting, or sports. But I knew how to make people laugh. So I decided to stop being behind the camera, and Google searched “How to be a comedian.” The article I picked told me to pick a comic and read the book they probably wrote. So I read Amy Poehler’s “Yes Please,” and there were so many parallels between her in her young life and myself. I then joined Bend Improv Group (B.I.G.) to continue to mirror Poehler. I learned a lot from Brad Knowles and Makaela Thompson, and they gave me the confidence to start going to Open Mics. I loved doing Improv with them, and I wouldn’t have found my drive without B.I.G. and all its members. I hope to return to improv one day and perhaps be a teacher that Knowles and Thompson and the other B.I.G. Members were to me.
Michael Gesme, artistic director Central Oregon Symphony, music instructor Central Oregon Community College
It’s interesting to think about this as there is a very long string of influential “firsts” that have led me to what I do now. Going back as far as I can remember, the catalyst that started the whole thing, the first “first” as it were, happened when I was in early elementary school. My family regularly attended a Lutheran church in small-town Illinois and we had an amazing organist. The organ loft was right near where we sat and, at the conclusion of each church service, I would jump up and hang over the wall of the loft so I could watch the hands and feet of the organist as she played the postlude. After months of this ritual, my parents thought, “maybe he’s interested in music,” and made arrangements for me to take piano lessons with our next door neighbor. Mrs. Michaelsen was my first bona fide music teacher and she has remained a life-long influence, supporter and friend. She came to the first orchestra concert I conducted in college and a few years ago she attended a Central Oregon Symphony concert. While there have been many influences that shaped the direction of my career, there is no question that it all sprang from my time sitting on Mrs. Michaelsen’s piano bench at the house next door.
Susan Luckey Higdon, member artist Tumalo Art Co.
After working for around 25 years as a graphic designer in advertising, it became clear to me (that) to do something healthy for my right brain (creativity), I needed to start making art just for myself. I had very young children and no studio, so I began with soft pastels. They were easy to put out and take down and didn’t involve water or solvents. When I had a free hour (I was working full-time too), I would get everything out and work quickly and intuitively, no explaining what I was doing or why, or making changes based on what anyone else might want. This was very freeing and within a year I had enough art for a small show. This was almost 30 years ago! I talk to women all the time who say they’ll start making art when their kids are grown or they aren’t working anymore. I encourage them not to wait. Start now with whatever little bit of energy and time that you have.
I am fairly well-known for painting fish underwater … my husband is a fly fisherman and LOVES everything about fish. We would go out and I would photograph him casting … typical fly fishing scene. And I painted a few of those. But, what I loved was looking in the water and seeing the fish materialize. I became entranced with the mystery of them underwater and the beauty of the stones, water, reflections. Everything about it. And that’s what I paint, though now it’s even more about the water’s transparency and color and the geography of the rocks and ripples. It’s mesmerizing.
Duncan McGeary, author and owner of Pegasus Books
There is no doubt: “Lord of the Rings,” which I read in about 1965 or so. I searched and searched for more of the same thing, then just came up with my own story: My first book, “Star Axe.” (Hard to believe there was ever a shortage of fantasy.) Read the book so many times, I lost count. I think my mom always wondered what happened to her darling boy.
Bookstores and writing — that seems to have always been where I was heading.
Janice Rhodes, Red Chair Gallery member
My focus on art was influenced by an instructor. When I moved to Bend in 2003, I was lucky enough to take my first class from a Central Oregon Community College, taught by Bill Hoppe. I had just come from a long career and raising a family, so had little confidence when I walked into his class. He had the ability to put everyone at ease, and see beauty and merit in our work. It was exactly what I needed.
