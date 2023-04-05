The cover art on Orgone's 2022 album "Lost Knights" looks like it should belong to one of the spaciest psych-rock bands in the universe. Giant old skulls with trippy checkerboard-patterned eyes sit perched atop a leafy landscape and against a cosmic backdrop.
If you don't know the band, you'd probably hit "play" and expect big, interstellar guitar riffs.
Instead, you get Orgone's specialty, which is a different kind of heavy: Deeply groovy, gritty, percussive funk-rock that funks like the '60s and '70s and rocks in a modern way. Orgone is most definitely psychedelic, but more like Sly & the Family Stone psychedelic than Pink Floyd psychedelic.
Pre-pandemic, the Los Angeles-based band was a fixture in Bend, stopping in town for a show every year or two. Next week, they'll be back for what promises to be a sizzling gig at Bend's Volcanic Theatre Pub.
Orgone, with Brother Gabe Trio: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, doors open 8 p.m., $20, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.