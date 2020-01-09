There are a few things you can count on when it comes to Bend’s music scene, and California soul/funk powerhouse Orgone is one of those. The five-piece led by guitarist/founding member Sergio Rios and vocalist Adryon de León will return to Bend for the third winter in a row Wednesday. This time out, the group will play the cozy confines of Volcanic Theatre Pub, ending a two-week holiday for the busy venue. The band, known for its feisty originals as well as for backing artists such as Alicia Keys and Cee Lo Green, is still supporting last year’s old-school banger of an album, “Reasons,” a set that seems custom-made to help you sweat out those funky winter blues.
Orgone: 8 p.m. Wednesday; $20 plus fees in advance; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
