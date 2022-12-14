This Sunday, Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 3 is hosting its annual Christmas dance and potluck party from 1-4 p.m. at the Terrebonne Grange Hall, at 8286 11th St., Terrebonne.
And you’re invited.
“We welcome all people who want to come and dance and be a part of the potluck,” said Leroy Newport, the district’s chairman.
“It’s just a good time for people to enjoy fun, old time music — fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin — and be able to dance to danceable music.”
This is a free public gathering, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share and come ready to dance wearing a Christmas getup.
The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association is a statewide nonprofit that promotes the preservation of old time fiddling and old-time music. It does this by creating a membership-based community of musicians who regularly jam together and perform for the public to enjoy. District 3 of the association includes all of Central Oregon and north up to the Columbia River. According to Newport, it’s been around “a good 50 years in our area.”
Old-time music refers to popular tunes from the ’20s and ’30s — think Bob Wills, known widely as the King of Western Swing, or Uncle Dave Macon, a famous American banjo player.
The Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Association District 3 consists of about 55 members who have been practicing their respective acoustic instruments for much of their lives.
“[Members] dress up in Western garb and just make a real fun day of it,” Newport said.
“It’s like being at a family reunion. There’s a lot of nostalgia involved.”
