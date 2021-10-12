The Oregon Cultural Trust has announced $3,254,441 in grant awards to 140 cultural organizations statewide, including several in Central Oregon. The record-setting figure was made possible by state residents who invested a record $5.2 million in the cultural tax credit in 2020.
This year's awards brings the cumulative total of Cultural Trust grants to more than $36 million since it was founded in 2001.
“In its first 20 years the Cultural Trust has proven itself as a stable source of funding for Oregon’s arts, heritage and humanities community,” Niki Price, chair of the Cultural Trust board, said in the announcement. “Thanks to the Oregonians who participate in the cultural tax credit, we have raised more than $74 million in support of culture statewide. It is gratifying to announce our largest pool of grants ever as we celebrate this important milestone.”
The Cascade School of Music in Bend was awarded $5,000 to cover tuition costs for Latino community students in the Awesome After School Orchestra, a beginners strings class held at Bear Creek Elementary.
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc. received $15,688 to support the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival, held a couple of weeks ago.
The High Desert Museum was awarded $12,385 in support of its "Utopias" exhibition, which will create access to meaningful cultural experiences that explore utopian ideals through diverse perspectives and enhance our understanding of Oregon’s cultural heritage.
Finally, the Women's Civic Improvement League in Bend received $6,179 to support and ensure KPOV’s signal stability by replacing equipment critical for sending the audio signal from the station to the transmission tower.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.