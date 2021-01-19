The Oregon Arts Commission has announced recipients of a new Artist Relief Program, which is distributing $1.25 million in relief grants to 646 artists across Oregon.
The award was created in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, and includes 25 Deschutes County recipients, receiving a total of $38,600. The recipients are primarily residents of Bend or Sisters and include multidisciplinary artist Jason “MOsley WOtta” Graham ($2,700), dance instructor Joshua Deininger ($1,900) and musician Matthew Gwinup ($2,200).
Mehama Kaupp, a cofounder and performer in Bend Burlesque Co., received $1,000, and told GO! “We are struggling as a live entertainment business. Any sort of relief would be beneficial even just to know bills are paid for the next couple months. I think live entertainment is so important, and I’ve considered closing up shop due to lack of income the last few months. It’s really special this program exists.”
Additionally, three Jefferson County artists, all of Warm Springs, received a total of $9,700 in grant money.
“Artists are the creative core of our communities and help define who we are. They inspire us to innovate, to learn and grow,” the press release quoted Brian Rogers, executive director of the Oregon Arts Commission. “We are thankful to be able to provide support as our artists continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.