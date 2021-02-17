The Oregon Arts Commission has awarded Small Operating Grants to 97 arts organizations across the state, including three in Bend: High Desert Chamber Music, Opera Bend and ScaleHouse Collaborative for the Arts.
The grants provide support to 501©(3) arts organizations with budgets below $150,000. Each organization received $1,159.
“In any given year, grant support is essential to the financial health of an arts organization,” said Isabelle Senger, founder and director of High Desert Chamber Music, which also received a grant from the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation for general operating support. “At this time while the HDCM Concert Series is on hold, our organization’s primary focus and anchor in programming, we are so fortunate to be awarded grants for general operating support, to assist in covering our basic needs until we can resume our programs.”
