The Oregon Arts Commission has awarded $910,568 to 150 Oregon arts organizations through its fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Program. Nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their missions and budgets in excess of $150,000 are eligible for the grants, ranging from $2,828 to nearly $23,000.
A number of grants were awarded to Central Oregon organizations, including BendFilm ($3,898), Sisters Folk Festival, Inc. ($5,368), Sunriver Music Festival ($3,335), The High Desert Museum ($14,180) and Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc. ($4,751)
“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” Anne Taylor, Arts Commission chair, said in the announcement. “Especially now, as arts organizations continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic, these awards can help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”
“Tutu Grande,” a dark comedy by Bend filmmaker and actor Derek Sitter, is among four films in contention for the Grand Jury Prize of the McMinnville Short Film Festival. The virtual festival features 127 films from around the world and takes place from Feb. 18 through 28. “Tutu Grande,” a tale of crime and punishment, builds dramatically into a chef’s kiss of an ending. It has already racked up festival wins from Los Angeles to New York in multiple categories.
For information on viewing it and other films in the festival, visit mcminnvillefilmfest.org.
