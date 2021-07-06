Virtual opera 'Cavalleria Rusticana' bows Thursday — OperaBend has been quietly busy this year, and on Thursday, the public will be able to see what the company has been up to: At 7 p.m. Thursday, OperaBend will unveil its virtual production of the 19th century opera "Cavalleria Rusticana."
The performance features singers from around the Northwest, conducting by Michael Gesme of Central Oregon Symphony and artwork by Sisters artist Paul Alan Bennett.
Composer Pietro Mascagni wrote "Cavalleria Rusticana" over just two months as part of a competition. He won the contest, which included a staged production, and the opera, whose title means "Rustic Chivalry, went on to become a classic. Modern productions often pair it with another short opera such as "Pagliacci," according to OperaBend. Its gorgeous intermezzo is heard in the opening credits of Martin Scorsese’s "Raging Bull."
Tickets are free, but donations are welcome. To register and get the link for the video, visit operabend.bpt.me.
