In composer Gaetano Donizetti’s 19th century comic opera “The Elixir of Love,” a young peasant farmer named Nemorino crushes hard on local landowner Adina, who does not exactly reciprocate his amorous feelings.
“There’s a sort of snake-oil salesman type of doctor that comes into town and successfully sells an elixir of love to (him). … It’s really just a bottle of Bordeaux that he’s holding,” said Jason Stein of OperaBend, presenting “The Elixir of Love” March 13 and 14 at Central Oregon Community College Pinckney Center for the Arts in Bend and March 15 at the Madras Performing Arts Center.
“It’s a romp,” Stein said. “In the end, it’s as if the elixir of love works. Even though it has nothing to do with the elixir of love, it’s as if it solved everybody’s problems.”
Michael Gesme of Central Oregon Symphony will conduct a full orchestra during the performances in both Bend and Madras, where the production will be presented in the original Italian with English supertitles (similar to subtitles in film, but super).
“People will definitely know what’s going on,” Stein pledged.
“The Elixir of Love” stars a local chorus, with a number of opera pros coming from Portland, Seattle and New York to perform in the title roles.
Baritone Stacey Murdock, who played Leporello last year in the OperaBend production “Don Giovanni,” returns as the snake-oil salesman Dulcamara. Soprano Emily Way, an Oregon native now living in New York, plays the landowner Adina. Tenor Alex Trull, of Portland, is peasant suitor Nemorino.
Stein said that OperaBend usually begins rehearsing with the local chorus members about three months prior to opening. When the out-of-towners arrive to begin rehearsing as a full cast — in this case, Feb. 22 — they’re already well-prepared.
“They’re cast way ahead of time, and they know the part, from day one. They get in and may not have it completely memorized, but it’s pretty close,” Stein said. Once they’re in Bend, “We rehearse practically every day for two or three weeks.”
Though the cast is currently still in rehearsals, you can get something of a preview this weekend when OperaBend hosts a donor’s concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wille Hall on COCC’s Bend campus.
“If you’ve donated something in the past, or even if you haven’t, and you want to see (it), you can donate right there,” Stein said.
On April 18, also at COCC, OperaBend will host a vocal competition for high school artists. There will be cash prizes for the winners — and possibly a chance to perform in a future OperaBend production, Stein said.
“We don’t want to promise that, but we’re saying that there’s opportunities to perform as well,” Stein said.
For details, visit operabend.org.
