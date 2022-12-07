Before retiring from her career as a professional opera singer, mezzo-soprano Jacalyn Kreitzer performed in opera houses and with symphonies around the U.S. and Canada, South America and Europe.
This weekend, she’ll sing in Bend — where she got her start in music growing up and attending Bend schools.
Audiences will hear Kreitzer singing the alto soprano solos in Central Oregon Mastersingers’ concert “Messiah and more!” in performance Saturday evening and twice on Sunday at the Tower Theatre, featuring the famed 18th-century oratorio by George Frideric Handel, a staple this time of year.
Kreitzer and her husband, the contemporary realist painter David Kreitzer, moved to Bend three years ago from San Luis Obispo, after Jacalyn’s retirement from the faculty at California Polytechnic State University, where she taught vocal performance and founded the Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre.
In Bend, she met Mastersingers Artistic Director and Conductor Christian Clark, who’s also music director at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend, which she started attending, and where he asked her to take some solos in the choir.
“Then one day he said would you do the alto solos in ‘The Messiah,’ and I couldn’t say no,” Kreitzer said. “It’s also such a message of joy, ‘The Messiah,’ and the world needs that.”
The world of music began to open up to her as a student in Bend schools, studying voice and music with such instructors as Robert Preston and Kevin MacGilvray, and she still sings the praises of the music instruction she received from them.
“With their encouragement, I zeroed in on becoming a classical and opera singer,” she said. “And I did.”
After graduating early from Bend High in 1974, Kreitzer attended the University of Southern California. Her early 20s included a stint working as a commercial loan officer at a bank in Anchorage, Alaska, but her desire to pursue a music career could not be denied, and she headed to Los Angeles.
“That’s what really gave me my start,” she said. “I just knew I would have to do the career, because when I was in my old age and on the verge of death, I would be extremely angry with myself that I didn’t do it. So I did it, and it does give me great joy that I did it. It was really hard and really wild and interesting and wonderful.”
The early years of her career included singing four seasons with Metropolitan Opera.
“Small roles. I didn’t stay long there,” she said. “I went to Europe to get what are called guest contracts, where you sing with individual opera companies.”
The effort to land guest contracts wasn’t always easy, she said.
“You have to audition two to five years ahead for all your jobs. You’re completely self-employed, so I was always auditioning,” Kreitzer said. “While I was at one job singing, I was auditioning for more jobs.”
On top of that, she and David had a family that included their daughter and David’s son from a previous marriage, but she got a lot of work. Here’s a partial list of organizations and places she sang: New York City Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Theatre del Liceu in Barcelona, San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Music Center Opera, Seattle Opera, Pittsburgh Symphony, Kansas City, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Minnesota Orchestra, Prague National Symphony and the list just goes on and on.
One of her favorite gigs was in Dublin, Ireland.
“I’d go out to the pubs every night after rehearsal. They play music and recite poetry, and the people are so deep and so soulful,” she said. “I was staying out late every night until the conductor, during rehearsals, he’d go, ‘You sound kind of tired,’” she said, laughing. “The Irish people — it was them. They’re so interesting.”
Upon their move to Bend, she and husband David opened Kreitzer Gallery and Studio. She’s also taken on a small handful of voice students.
“I’m so glad I retired a couple of years earlier than I’d planned, to be with David,” she said. “It’s extremely important to me that we be together and have fun.”
She’s thrilled about singing with the Mastersingers this weekend, and the performances’ other top-tier soloists: tenor David Gustafson, baritone Zachary Lenox and sopranos Samantha Winter and Jocelyn Claire Thomas.
“I’m excited to work with them. I’m excited to perform this piece,” Kreitzer said. “It’s all about the message, the joy. In the presence of art, there’s no enemies. There’s no borders. There’s no political parties. There’s only human beings who are looking for the light. That’s what I’ve believed my entire career.”
