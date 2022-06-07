Much has been made of the headlining acts playing the Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive) in Bend this summer, and rightfully so. The headliners are the big names. They draw in the crowds. They’re the reason these shows are happening!
Today, though, I’m here to focus on the artists who play earlier in the evening — the opening acts. There are a lot of great ones playing the HHA over the next few months.
It’s easy to overlook the openers, and to ignore them, too. After all, you need to find a place to park, claim your spot on the lawn, purchase some refreshments and chit-chat with your friends. These are all things that, for many people, take priority over listening to the openers.
That’s a bummer for the openers, and it also gives you less bang for your buck. You paid a bunch of money for that ticket. Why not get two or three shows out of it instead of one?
You can do that by getting to the amphitheater when gates open and accomplishing those tasks early so that when an opening act hits the stage, you can give them your full attention. There are not one, not two, but three opportunities to do that over the next week at HHA, and in each case, you’ll get to see a good band. (Please note: Start times below are listed on the amphitheater’s website, bendconcerts.com, but are subject to change.)
The Indigo Girls have headlined a handful of their own sizable shows in Central Oregon over the past two decades, but this time, they’ll warm up the crowd for Sarah McLachlan Friday night. Friends since elementary school, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers formed the band in high school, signed to a major label in the late ‘80s and released a string of hits, including “Galileo,” “Hammer and Nail” and “Closer to Fine,” which still sounds great blaring out of a radio. $49.50-$125, gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Sasami is one of the coolest acts on the HHA’s entire summer schedule, and she’s opening for Haim on Tuesday, June 14. She’s a classically trained musical wizard who spent years playing in the L.A. band Cherry Glazerr, during which she wrote the songs on her stunning 2019 debut album. That album featured a compelling combo of indie-pop and shoegaze (“brilliant,” said AllMusic.com), and its follow-up — “Squeeze,” released in February — explores hard rock, industrial sounds and heavy electronics without sacrificing melody. Sasami is one of the most intriguing new artists of the past few years, so don’t miss her. $49.50 plus fees, gates open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
If you’re of a certain age, you may remember when MTV was ruled by post-grunge bands like Blind Melon, the Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, Hootie & the Blowfish and Live. Before you go lumping them all together, however, let’s pump the brakes and pay respect to one of the great jangling pop-rock bands to make it big: Tempe, Arizona’s own Gin Blossoms. Built around gloriously chiming guitars, memorable melodies and Robin Wilson’s world-weary lyrics, the band is more than just a one-hit (“Hey Jealousy”) wonder or even a five-hit (“Allison Road,” “Found Out About You,” “Follow You Down” and so on) wonder. They were a diamond in the mid-’90s rough and they’re still a good band that you should catch if you have the chance — and you will on Wednesday, June 15, when they open for Barenaked Ladies. $45-$300, gates open at 4:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.
