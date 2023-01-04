Another year has come and gone, and another long list of highly anticipated films awaits! This year is full of a wide array of movies to fit anyone’s tastes, from the latest superhero fare to a Polish film about a donkey wandering Europe. Since this list would be a bit long, for now let’s focus on what’s coming up in the next few months. Release dates are subject to change — as we’ve all come to understand very well over the past few years — and they may not be the exact dates that the films will be released here in Central Oregon.
“EO” (Jan. 8) — A humanist story seen through the eyes of a donkey who wanders around meeting the best and worst of people, showing the audience a unique perspective of modern Europe. The Jerzy Skolimowski film picked up the Jury Prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and has racked up several more awards since. Catch this smaller gem at Sisters Movie House this weekend.
“A Man Called Otto” (Jan. 13) — Based on the bestselling Swedish book, which was turned into the Swedish film “A Man Called Ove,” Tom Hanks dons the curmudgeonly character in this American version of the story. When the cantankerous, widower Otto meets the young family who moves in next door, he meets his match — especially in matriarch Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship.
“Saint Omer” (Jan. 13) — The French legal drama directed by Alice Diop gets its U.S. release after winning several awards last year during its festival run, including three at Venice. The first narrative feature from Diop, a documentarian, follows a novelist (Kayije Kagame) who attends a trial in hopes of using it as an inspiration for modern-day adaptation of the Medea myth, but things do not go entirely as planned.
“When You Finish Saving the World” (Jan. 20) — Jessie Eisenberg makes his directorial and screenwriting debut with this coming-of-age comedy-drama about a mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard) who struggle to connect. They find surrogates to replace each other, but are then forced to navigate their very tense relationship.
“Infinity Pool” (Jan. 27) — An all-inclusive beach vacation quickly takes a turn when it’s revealed the hotel a couple is staying at has a very dark and deadly service in this country that has a zero-tolerance policy for crime. Brandon Cronenberg writes and directs this twisted horror film that stars Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth.
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (Feb. 10) — Magic Mike (Channing Tatum) takes the stage one last time as he shacks up with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek), who whisks him away to London to choreograph a new West End show. This third installment sees Steven Soderbergh return to the director’s chair.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Feb. 17) — The first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films to release in 2023, and the beginning of the franchise’s Phase Five. Here we have titular duo Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly) teamed up with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) as well as a newcomer to a super suit, Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). The crew ventures into the quantum realm and faces off against the supposed big bad for this phase, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
“Cocaine Bear” (Feb. 24) — Inspired by a true story, the high-concept film is literally about a bear that gets high on a mountain of cocaine. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film follows a rag-tag group of cops, criminals and tourists who come face to face with the snow-hungry carnivore.
“Creed III” (March 3) — The series is back, this time with star Michael B. Jordan stepping behind the camera to direct. In this third installment, we see the still-on-top-of-his-game Adonis Creed (Jordan) come face to face with his past when old friend and former convict Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors) gets released. While Creed initially tries to help his old friend out, Anderson wants only one thing, to take the Creed’s title and everything else with it.
“65” (March 17) — The Adam Driver-led sci-fi thriller directed and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods takes us on a journey 65 million years in the making. When Mills (Driver) crash lands on a dino-ridden planet that turns out to be a prehistoric earth, he and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), have to make their way through the dangerous landscape if they have any hope of rescue. Some of the filming was also done on the southern Oregon Coast as well, which adds another notch on the hype-meter for us Oregon kids.
“John Wick Chapter 4” (March 24) — The brooding and legendary hitman is (we’re thinking) back as he takes on the High Table, rooting out the big players from across the globe. This time star Keanu Reeves is joined by Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sandana, Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (March 31) — This isn’t the first attempt to bring the beloved tabletop RPG to the big screen, but I hope it will be better than the others that came before. An unlikely band of adventurers are thrust together on an epic quest to find a lost relic. But it is never smooth sailing when your fate lies in the hands of chance. Starring Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, the cast is stacked with potential even if the writing and directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s track record leaves a bit to be desired.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
