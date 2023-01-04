Another year has come and gone, and another long list of highly anticipated films awaits! This year is full of a wide array of movies to fit anyone’s tastes, from the latest superhero fare to a Polish film about a donkey wandering Europe. Since this list would be a bit long, for now let’s focus on what’s coming up in the next few months. Release dates are subject to change — as we’ve all come to understand very well over the past few years — and they may not be the exact dates that the films will be released here in Central Oregon.

“EO” (Jan. 8) — A humanist story seen through the eyes of a donkey who wanders around meeting the best and worst of people, showing the audience a unique perspective of modern Europe. The Jerzy Skolimowski film picked up the Jury Prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and has racked up several more awards since. Catch this smaller gem at Sisters Movie House this weekend.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

