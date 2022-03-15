Willamina is a small town of a few thousand people that sits about halfway between Salem and the Oregon Coast, tucked into thick, green forestland.
It’s also the hometown of Olivia Awbrey, a singer-songwriter with a big sound. Her excellent 2020 album “Dishonorable Harvest” is a hidden gem full of muscular rock ‘n’ roll fueled by electricity and activism. Sonically, she sounds like Courtney Barnett and classic, dynamic Pacific Northwest indie rock, and lyrically, she sings of isolation, frustration, gentrification and revolution.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
