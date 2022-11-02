The Old Mill District has unveiled its 2022 Winter Art Series work. Portland artist Katie Reim created a commissioned piece featuring a map of Central Oregon as well as Mount Bachelor and the Old Mill's smokestacks.
Reim will be displaying the Winter Art Series piece during First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District, in the space formerly occupied by the Ticket Mill kiosk, located between Anthony’s and Va Piano Vineyards. The image will also turn up on banners, ornaments, advertising materials and more around the Old Mill District.
According to the Old Mill's announcement, Reim has earned acclaim for creating paintings that blend the natural and manufactured worlds in works that often feature topographical maps.
“We love the creativity Katie brought to her painting,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director. “Her piece really captures the natural beauty of Bend and Mount Bachelor while paying tribute to the history of the Old Mill District.”
The district's Winter Art Series began in 2017. Past artists include Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, Susan Luckey Higdon, Shelli Walters, Kathy Deggendorfer and Sheila Dunn. For more info, visit oldmilldistrict.com.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
