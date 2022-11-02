OMD Winter Art Series 2022.JPG

The Old Mill District has unveiled its 2022 Winter Art Series piece. In it, Portland artist Katie Reim depicts Mount Bachelor and the Old Mill's smokestacks. 

 Beau Eastes

The Old Mill District has unveiled its 2022 Winter Art Series work. Portland artist Katie Reim created a commissioned piece featuring a map of Central Oregon as well as Mount Bachelor and the Old Mill's smokestacks.

Reim will be displaying the Winter Art Series piece during First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District, in the space formerly occupied by the Ticket Mill kiosk, located between Anthony’s and Va Piano Vineyards. The image will also turn up on banners, ornaments, advertising materials and more around the Old Mill District.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.