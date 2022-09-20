_images_uploads_gallery_unnamed_(60).jpg

Odesza

 Tonje Thilesen

Generally speaking, artists don't really get big from out of nowhere, even though sometimes it feels like it. Even when it feels like it, you can bet there is plenty of grind behind the shine.

Accordingly, electronic music giants Odesza didn't get big from out of nowhere. The Washington state duo — Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight — met at college in Bellingham, Washington, started collaborating a few years later and released their debut album, "Summer's Gone," in 2012. From there, though, things took off in a big way.

_images_uploads_gallery_JBAJSEL_ODESZA_TLG-SUMMER_2022_0820_230812_8657-Edit.jpg

Odesza
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.