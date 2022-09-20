Generally speaking, artists don't really get big from out of nowhere, even though sometimes it feels like it. Even when it feels like it, you can bet there is plenty of grind behind the shine.
Accordingly, electronic music giants Odesza didn't get big from out of nowhere. The Washington state duo — Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight — met at college in Bellingham, Washington, started collaborating a few years later and released their debut album, "Summer's Gone," in 2012. From there, though, things took off in a big way.
Taking Odesza shows in Portland as an example, the duo played a Volcanic Theatre-sized club (Holocene) in the spring of 2014, then bumped up to a place (the Roseland Theater) bigger than the Midtown Ballroom just six months later. A year after that, they sold out two nights at the Roseland well in advance. By 2018, they were curating their own festival in Mexico.
For the past five years, the duo has been one of the biggest electronic acts around, thanks to their hustle and good fortune, surely, but also their music, which is a glitchy, irresistible brand of electro-pop that doesn't skimp on big beats, but also tends to focus more on the melodic side of electronic music than many of their contemporaries. The Canadian music website Exclaim called "The Last Goodbye," Odesza's most recent album, "world-changing stuff." Wrote that same writer: "We're lucky to be alive at the same time they're making music."
That might be overstating it a tad, but there's a reason Odesza's show at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater has been sold out for a long time. It's not because they got lucky and caught the right wave. It's because they're very good.
Odesza: The Last Goodbye Tour, with Sylvan Esso, Tourist and Nasaya: $63 plus fees; 5:30 p.m. Monday, gates open at 4; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
