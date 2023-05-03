Nothing Bundt Cakes opened in Bend on April 22, joining approximately six other franchise locations in Oregon and around 500 stores across North America.
It’s located in the Forum Shopping Center across the parking lot from Barnes & Noble and owned by Bend couple Kelsey and Jason Moe, and Jason’s mother, Donna Moe.
“The cake sold it to us — the flavor, the atmosphere, the celebrations of the holidays — that’s why we decided to be a part of this brand,” co-owner Kelsey Moe said.
Moe said the Bend community has welcomed the new franchise with open arms. On opening day, the local storefront drew a line well past the front door.
“We’ve had the best welcoming and the community has really shown up for us,” Moe said.
The success of the franchise is rooted in its well-crafted bundt cake and tasteful party supplies, billing itself as a “one-stop celebration shop.”
At the Bend location, retail items include mugs with phrases such as “I love you to the mountains and back” and “fur mom: a person who fundamentally believes their pets are better than 99% of humans.”
There are four sizes of bundt cakes available: eight-inch and 10-inch cakes ($30, $40 respectively), individual-sized “bundlets” ($6), and cupcake-sized “bundtinis,” sold by the dozen ($28).
I picked up a gluten-free chocolate chip cookie bundt cake bundlet, due to my gluten allergy. It’s the store’s designated gluten-free offering, with the added caution that is not prepared in a gluten-free environment.
The cake was exceptionally moist and, despite its density, airy. It was piped, but not entirely glazed, with the franchise’s signature cream cheese frosting, which was just enough frosting to balance the cake’s texture.
Each cake is baked on-site with fresh eggs, butter and cream cheese sourced locally, while the dry ingredients are shipped from corporate, Moe said.
The 8- and 10-inch cakes may be ordered ahead of time with specialty toppers designed commemorate a multitude of occasions such as birthdays, holidays, graduations and weddings.
Cake flavors consist of 11 varieties including red velvet, lemon white chocolate raspberry and chocolate chocolate chip. A dairy-free carrot cake is available year-round and the pumpkin spice, available seasonally, are each dairy-free when sold without the cream cheese frosting.
Location: Forum Shopping Center, 2680 Northeast Highway 20 #380, Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.