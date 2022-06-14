Norah Jones, Tenacious D return to Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Two shows are scheduled at Hayden Homes Amphitheater this week, and while both will no doubt be a fun time, the vibe will be very different.
On Tuesday night, jazz-pop singer-songwriter and understated star Norah Jones will return to Bend for the first time since 2012. Jones has nine Grammy awards on her shelf and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album “Come Away with Me,” which has sold around 27 million copies worldwide. That would put it somewhere among the 40 or so best-selling albums of all time. Of all time! Like … forever!
More recently, Jones has been releasing a series of singles, including collaborations with artists like Mavis Staples, Jeff Tweedy, Brian Blade and Rodrigo Amarante, who will open the Bend show.
Norah Jones, with Rodrigo Amarante: $39.50-$99.50, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, doors open 5:30 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Wednesday night will also bring the return of the comedic hard rock band Tenacious D, aka famous actor Jack Black and musical soulmate Kyle Gass. Like Jones, these two last graced the amphitheater’s stage in 2012, at which time they drew one of the biggest crowds in the venue’s history up to that point. My official review has been devoured by the unquenchable maw of the internet, but I can summarize: It was a killer show!
Just last week, the D released a medley of songs by The Who to benefit Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention organization, a video to go with said medley and their own line of peanut and chocolate chip fiber bars. You read that right.
Tenacious D, with Puddles Pity Party: SOLD OUT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, doors open 5:30 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.