The Bend Song Exchange’s Nonprofit Tunes benefit shows will return to The Commons on Thursday. This year, organizer Tom Hudson will mark eight years of Nonprofit Tunes shows, which benefit a different Central Oregon nonprofit organization each month. This first-of-the-year event is an invitational open to all nonprofit groups the Bend Song Exchange works with, which this year will include Haelen House, United Way, Family Kitchen, Mustangs to the Rescue, Saving Grace, Brightside Animal Center, Oregon Adaptive Sports, St. Charles Cancer Center and more. Local songwriters Matt Puccio Jr., Holly Wilson and Jordan Anthony will trade songs and stories in a concert-in-the-round setting, with audience donations going to one of the nonprofit groups via a lottery; the organizations will also hold raffles and other fundraisers throughout the evening, Hudson said.
Nonprofit Tunes invitational with Matt Puccio Jr., Holly Wilson, Jordan Anthony: 7 p.m. Thursday; free, donations suggested; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/events/2221246561512902, bendsongexchange@gmail.com or 541-390-0921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.