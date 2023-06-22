About a month ago, I wrote about how nifty it was when my wife discovered a new bird nest in our backyard.

Well, in the time since, we’ve learned a few things about scrub jays, which make for interesting and curious neighbors. At first, they seem oblivious about humans, but as time goes on and their eggs hatch, they will begin to take notice of you, stare through your windows and squawk at you like a neighbor you can’t call the police on.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349,

djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.