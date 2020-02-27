The deadline for submissions to the Waterston Desert Writing Prize is midnight April 1. In recognition of the vital role deserts play both in the global ecosystem and human narrative, the prize honors nonfiction that uses the desert as subject and setting. The winning piece must demonstrate artistic excellence, sensitivity to place and desert literacy.
The prize was inspired by author and poet Ellen Waterston’s love of the High Desert of Central Oregon, a region that’s served as her muse for three decades.
The winner, to be announced later in the month of April, will receive a $2,500 award, a reading and reception at the High Desert Museum in Bend, plus a residency at PLAYA, a nonprofit arts facility in Summer Lake. The award event will be held June 24 at the High Desert Museum.
For writing guidelines and a link for submissions at waterstondesertwritingprize.org.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
