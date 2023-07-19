Friday marks the debut of the Fairwell Festival at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, possibly the biggest music fest in Central Oregon history. With big names including Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Nathanial Rateliff and the Nightsweats, Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Clark Jr. and many more gracing three stages over three days, it looks to be a smash (at least this weekend pass holder hopes so).
If you missed out on tickets or just want to get into the spirit of things, why not feel the vibes of music festivals in the comfort of your own home? With these documentaries on some of the biggest festivals, as well as a couple of other interesting ones, you can immerse yourself in the glory of a fest without the dust, heat, crowds and sweaty drunk people.
“Summer of Soul” (2021) — This was one of my favorite films of 2021 and it went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary. The Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson-directed film centers around the Harlem Cultural Festival that took place in New York in 1969. Using largely forgotten footage paired with commentary of those that performed, attended and understand the cultural significance of the six-week event, which would be eclipsed by another music festival in New York the same year. It is a celebration of Black history, music and culture, painting a vibrant picture of the world at the time and the incredible music that went with it. Stream it on Hulu or Disney+, or rent it from Amazon Prime Video or Vudu.
“Woodstock” (1970) and “Creating Woodstock” (2019) — Released just one year after the festival took place in Upstate New York, “Woodstock” is like a time capsule, following the events and acts of each mud-soaked day. It was a milestone, unlike anything that has come since and one could argue that it changed culture itself. The film paints an almost idyllic picture of the event and glosses over some of the realities, the latter of which is what director Mike Richards aims to do with “Creating Woodstock.” Either is fascinating in its own regard. Stream “Woodstock” on Max or rent it from your preferred VOD service. Stream “Creating Woodstock” on Tubi or rent it on AppleTV or Amazon Prime Video.
“Monterey Pop” (1968) — Similar to “Woodstock,” the D.A. Pennebaker documentary was released just one year after its eponymous festival. Featuring stunning and legendary performances from Jimi Hendrix’s igniting his guitar while on stage to Janis Joplin whose appearance at Monterey kindled her career, the festival was a touchstone for the counter-culture movement and the music that accompanied it. Stream it on Max or rent it on YouTube, Google Play or AppleTV.
Oregon Experience “Vortex I” (2010) — If you didn’t know about the little festival in our own backyard, here is a quick half-hour documentary from OPB. Created as a way to quiet demonstrations in Portland in 1970 and scheduled to occur during the American Legion convention, the plan was to have a free concert that may deter the young folks that would have otherwise joined in the protests. And it worked. Then Governor Tom McCall’s administration hosted a music festival the same weekend as the convention in Milo McIver State Park, making the country’s first and only state-sponsored rock festival. Stream it for free on OPB’s website.
“Fyre” and “Fyre Fraud” (2019) — If you want to see how horribly things can go wrong with festivals, both Hulu’s and Netflix’s competing documentaries offer a look at the notorious disaster that was the promised 2017 music fest. Each brings different insights in terms of what happened and the context that facilitated the infamous dud of co-founder Billy McFarland’s partial making. McFarland even gave his own (and bizarre) side of the story to “Fyre Fraud.” The alternative also features an ancillary study of the man himself before his six-year prison sentence for fraud (he has since been released and announced in April that a second attempt at a festival will be made). Stream “Fyre” on Netflix and “Fyre Fraud” on Hulu.
“Fandango at the Wall” (2020) — This festival was not as historic or renowned as others on this list, but it is wonderful nonetheless. The Fandango Fantorizo Festival was held in Tijuana and San Diego on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and is part of a larger project, but this HBO documentary focuses on the son jarocho musicians who were sought out to play the celebration. We get glimpses of their lives, homes and communities paired with their fantastic Indigenous-Spanish-African folk stylings and brilliant dancing accompanying it. The documentary is full of rich music and culture while easily laying out the socio-politics at play easily and without any heavy-handedness on the part of the filmmakers. Stream it on Max or rent it from the film’s website.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
