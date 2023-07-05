bend-brewing-newport-market-canapalooza-jon-abernathy-2.jpg

Newport Avenue Market and Bend Brewing Co. partnered to create the limited-edition Canapalooza Big Top IPA.

 Jon Abernathy

Several weeks ago, Newport Avenue Market held its Canapalooza event, in what the company called its “carnival of craft beer,” featuring sales on beer and cider, breweries pouring samples, food, and more. It invited a host of craft brewers and even released its own specialty beer for the event — Canapalooza Big Top IPA.

As it has done in the past, Newport Market once again teamed up with Bend Brewing Co. to collaborate on the specialty brew. The company is calling this beer a “great summer sipper,” designed to be light and crisp with fruity hops for easy drinking.

bend-brewing-newport-market-canapalooza-jon-abernathy-1.jpg

Big Top IPA is available only from Bend Brewing Co. and in cans from Newport Market and its satellite stores, Oliver Lemon’s in Terrebonne and Sisters.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

