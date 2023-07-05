Several weeks ago, Newport Avenue Market held its Canapalooza event, in what the company called its “carnival of craft beer,” featuring sales on beer and cider, breweries pouring samples, food, and more. It invited a host of craft brewers and even released its own specialty beer for the event — Canapalooza Big Top IPA.
As it has done in the past, Newport Market once again teamed up with Bend Brewing Co. to collaborate on the specialty brew. The company is calling this beer a “great summer sipper,” designed to be light and crisp with fruity hops for easy drinking.
“(I) wanted it to be a beer you could have a couple (of) and not feel full or weighted down,” said Robert McCarthy of Newport Market. With this in mind, I would highlight Big Top IPA as an example of a summer IPA.
There’s no officially designated style for summer IPA, but I would define it as typically brewed with lighter malts and hop varieties known for bright fruity aromas and flavors. Alcohol content averages in the lower range of 6 to 7% by volume, and while IBUs might be a moderately high number, there is less bitterness and more emphasis on fruit and other flavors.
For Big Top IPA, Bend Brewing’s head brewer Sean Albrecht designed the recipe, focusing on Strata and Cashmere hops. Both are relatively newer varieties known for tropical fruit characteristics in particular. Strata often exhibits strawberry and herbal, dank notes, while Cashmere is credited with a smooth bitterness along with melon and spice.
I acquired a four-pack of the beer from Newport Market to review. It’s 6.5% alcohol by volume with 60 IBUs.
It pours an unfiltered golden-yellow color, not a hazy by style but with a bit of moderate haziness in the appearance. The aroma is floral with notes of wild strawberry, yarrow and a lightly dank character of cannabis, followed by wildflowers and subtle fruit, which includes cantaloupe, papaya, and persimmon.
On the tongue there’s a toasty malt with a tentpole of hops full of balanced herbal notes with a citrus peel and tobacco spiciness. There is a mellow earthiness and a lingering savory-spice character that reminds me of Szechuan peppercorns without the heat. The beer has a great balance and is a little on the lighter side in the mouthfeel, with a clean, almost creamy finish.
It’s tasty and easy to drink, fulfilling McCarthy’s goal, and I think it fits the bill as a summer IPA nicely.
Newport Market has worked with Bend Brewing on beers in the past, with its Not Your Usual line of beers starting with Not Your Usual IPA. Last year, I profiled Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout, an imperial stout infused with specialty coffee. McCarthy has enjoyed working with the brewery on these beers.
Big Top IPA is currently available exclusively from Bend Brewing and in cans from Newport Market and its satellite stores, Oliver Lemon’s in Terrebonne and Sisters. It’s a limited-edition beer, so you’ll want to pick some up for the summer before it’s gone.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
