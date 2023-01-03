The holidays are one of my favorite times of year, for a lot of reasons: Family, food, merriment … sure. But also, it’s a time when concert venues and promoters announce spring and summer shows, music festivals unveil their lineups and bands reveal their touring plans for the upcoming year.
In Central Oregon, that means the concert calendar is starting to fill in after a relatively slow period in December and January. Here’s a non-exhaustive look at what’s coming our way:
Country, Americana, roots
The biggest takeaway from the next few months of local shows, I believe, is the deluge of country, alt-country, roots-rock and Americana acts coming to town. This run will kick off with a sold-out Jan. 7 show at Midtown Ballroom by country up-and-comer Lainey Wilson (Jan. 7, Midtown Ballroom) and continue with a Jan. 26 show at Silver Moon by the terrific throwback singer-songwriter Melissa Carper.
Then, March will bring a parade of these kinds of bands to Volcanic Theatre Pub, including chameleonic Canadian band The Sadies (March 4), the Legendary Shack Shakers (March 17) and Sarah Shook (March 24). Add to this the March 18 return of Oregon folk singer Jeffery Martin (at Silver Moon), a Domino Room date (March 26) for Texas alt-country stalwart Old 97s and a first-time stop in town for Southern boogie-rock wizard Hiss Golden Messenger (March 8, McMenamins Old St. Francis School) and you’ve got a pretty promising spring(ish) slate for fans of twang, roots music and acoustic guitars.
Jam on it
As there often is, a number of jammy favorites are lined up to play Bend’s Midtown Ballroom or Domino Room (they’re adjacent and share an address, if you’re unfamiliar) over the next few months, including a bunch of familiar faces and some newcomers, too. Highlights include a visit from Railroad Earth (Jan. 14), Dirtwire (Feb. 2), The Wood Brothers (Feb. 8), Beats Antique (Feb. 9), Kitchen Dwellers (Feb. 14), Pink Talking Fish (Feb. 22) and Umphrey’s McGee (March 2), plus two big names making their first stop in town: Vermont jammers Twiddle (March 3) and Lotus (April 28).
Funk 'n' blues
For fans of funk, soul and blues music, there will be plenty of options over the next few months, starting with California funk-makers Tha Exchange, who will kick off the annual Après Ski Bash concert series at The Commons in downtown Bend. Late January will be a busy time for funk fans, with World’s Finest playing Volcanic Theatre Pub on Jan. 20, New Orleans powerhouse Lettuce at Midtown Ballroom Jan. 24 and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe’s 25th anniversary tour, which will stop at the Midtown Jan. 25 — with Polyrhythmics opening, no less!
Volcanic will also host soulful bluesman Black Joe Lewis with his Honeybears on Feb. 8, and the busy westside venue will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a two-night stand by The Motet and Object Heavy Feb. 17-18. And last but certainly not least, a night of legends will descend upon Bend’s Tower Theatre Jan. 24, as gospel group The Blind Boys of Alabama and blues giant Charlie Musselwhite share the stage.
Rock
Rockers! I know what you’re thinking: But where are the rock bands? I want to see rock bands! Well, you’re in luck! First of all, the aforementioned Legendary Shack Shakers, Umphrey’s McGee and Lettuce all rock, as do others referenced above. So be sure to check those out.
But also, dizzying Texas rockers White Denim will play the Domino Room May 1, The Messthetics (featuring two members of principled punks Fugazi) hit Volcanic Theatre Pub Feb. 25, hard-prog New Yorkers LeSpecial do the same March 1, Dopapod brings its heavy funk-rock to the Domino Room March 12 and indie-rock guitar heroes Built to Spill return to the Domino Room March 28.
And for those of you who like your rock heavier, nastier, more extreme and more underground, get thee to Silver Moon Jan. 20 for a night of goregrind and powerviolence with Bulma, Sniping Pigs, Exogorth and more.
And more …
And finally, how about some miscellaneous shows that don’t fit nicely into one of the groups below, but bring to our region a diversity of sounds and listening experiences for a wide range of Central Oregonians?
Son de Cuba, Jan. 14 at Silver Moon (Cuban)
Keola Beamer and Henry Kapono, 21 at Tower Theatre (Hawaiian)
Getter, Jan. 27 at Midtown Ballroom (electronic)
The Elovaters, Feb. 5 at Volcanic Theatre Pub (reggae)
Diane Schuur, Feb. 19 at Tower Theatre (jazz)
Henhouse Prowlers, Feb. 25 at The Belfry (bluegrass)
El Borko ¡SURF!, March 24 at High Desert Music Hall (surf)
That 1 Guy, March 25 at Volcanic Theatre Pub (rock)
Girl Named Tom, March 29 at Tower Theatre (vocal)
Mims, April 1 at Silver Moon (hip-hop)
Boogie T, April 1 at Midtown Ballroom (electronic)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.