Cedric Burnside @ Royal Records

Cedric Burnside will perform Jan. 25 at Volcanic Theatre Pub.

 Abraham Rowe/Submitted photo

With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading quickly and a January calendar jam-packed with good shows, Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub announced a new policy for entry this week.

Now required for all VTP events: Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within the previous 24 hours. “Thank you for understanding,” wrote venue owner Derek Sitter, as we navigate through another surge and variant.

The new policy is worth knowing, given that VTP has a busy month of high-quality concerts on the horizon. Over the next three weeks, the Southwest Century Drive space will host rising Texas rock band the Unlikely Candidates on Jan. 11, popular heavy metal-meets-mariachi act Metalachi on Jan. 19, funk giant Karl Denson and his Tiny Universe on Jan. 22, killer blues double-bill Black Joe Lewis and Cedric Burnside on Jan. 25 and folk-punk fave Possessed By Paul James on Jan. 27.

More info on those shows and more is at volcanictheatre.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.