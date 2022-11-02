Director Susan Raley-Salas’ production company came together quickly. She and what she describes as her “group of pals” needed a production name last minute to tell the licensing company, so they came up with The Deschutes Theatre Company.
The passionate group knew they wanted to put on the play “Native Gardens,” which addresses complicated issues surrounding racism and immigration with a sense of humor.
“It’s a play that sort of ends up laughing at itself,” Salas said.
“Native Gardens” breaks apart stereotypes while bringing together two parties that are literally and figuratively on opposite sides of the fence.
The storyline follows Pablo, a lawyer from Chile and his pregnant wife, Tania, a doctoral candidate from New Mexico. The couple moves into a new home and plans to build a native garden, but in the process discovers next-door neighbors Virginia and Frank have taken some of their square footage.
Moreover, the original neighbors assume Pablo and Tania are Mexicans, although neither is from Mexico, and Tania doesn’t speak Spanish.
The garden stands in as a metaphor for borderlines.
The play was written by Karen Zacarias, an award-winning Mexican playwright. The play shines a spotlight on the misunderstandings and assumptions that lead to war, whether that war is fought between neighbors or countries, Zacarias has said.
Salas said the issues are desensitized in a way that makes it fun to watch.
“You don’t know who to root for because they’re accusing people of (being) squatters,” Salas said, adding that the absurdity of it all makes the play especially poignant in the current political climate.
The staging will be in theater-in-the-round. Open Space Event Studios producer Hannah Ross said without the stage on one side, the audience experiences the show as if they’re a part of it themselves.
“It’s like a 360 experience. There’s no stage in the front. It’s all taking place in the center of the space,” Ross said.
Salas has directed a lot of theater-in-the-round, which she describes as very different from traditional theater.
“It’s a whole different connection when you can look into one another’s eyes,” Salas said.
“Native Gardens” premieres at Open Space Friday. An art show will hang in the lobby, and the Manzanita Grill food truck, which serves Southwest fusion, will be open Friday night and will offer a discount to patrons of the show.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
