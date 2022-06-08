Queso in your Face-O soft opened May 7 at Silver Moon Brewing, rounding out The Office, which has three other food trucks, with Tex-Mex style eats.
The star on the menu is the fajitas, which come with Tex-Mex rice and charro beans and may be ordered with chicken ($17), steak ($23) or shrimp ($21). The price is steep, but it’s enough to easily feed two and the other items on the menu are more moderately priced ($3 to $14).
I selected the chicken fajitas on corn tortillas with jalapeño ranch. As if on cue, as the clock ticked past the 15 minutes specified by the food cart attendant, my anticipation and impatience grew.
When the buzzer went off, I walked up to the counter as the attendant was carefully adding the finishing ingredient, a whole grilled green onion, and he then handed me two boxes.
The smaller box contained all of the cold ingredients: guacamole, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, sour cream and jalapeño ranch dressing. The larger box housed the hot components. A bed of grilled red bell peppers and white onions laid underneath slender pieces of chicken, two blistered shishito peppers and three corn tortillas wrapped in foil.
The fajitas exceeded my expectations. The helpings of guacamole, sour cream and jalapeño ranch were generous. The shishito peppers weren’t listed on the menu and came as a welcome surprise. They were blackened to perfection along with the peppers and onions.
My only complaint was that the three small corn tortillas were hardly enough to contain all of the mouthwatering ingredients, let alone enough to satisfy two.
Service
At 11:20 a.m. Thursday, my wait was a little longer than usual. The attendant warned that as his first customer I would have to wait about 15 minutes as he cooked the meat.
While the wait time was almost 10 minutes longer than anticipated, the end result was worth it. It was also the first time that I was asked if I liked the food at a food truck, which made a positive impression.
Atmosphere
Hanging blue shade coverings were recently added above the picnic tables at Silver Moon Brewing’s food cart lot, offering welcome protection from the blazing sun. The other food carts at The Office include The Bob, Southern Accent Po Boys and Whappos Caribbean Vibe.
More info
Location: The Office at Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood, Bend
