The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo will include daily entertainment, ranging from magicians to high divers, dog trainers to professional lumberjacks. Some will perform nightly during the fair, while others roam the fairgrounds and do live performances on a whim in the middle of the midway.
Flying Fools High Dive Show
One new offering for 2022 is the Flying Fools High Dive Show, a high performance show consisting of many dynamic dives from frightening heights.
Acrobatic divers jump from heights of 3, 6, 9 and 25 meters with a skill that can leave the audience breathless — especially since the pool is only 26 feet in diameter and just 9.5 feet deep.
This show offers serious displays of skill, as well as comical dives with one or more acrobats falling at a time. It builds up to a dramatic, dangerous moment when all five divers heading toward the small pool at once.
Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show
The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show is filled with action-packed competition and plenty of laughter.
The show has been performing at fairs, sports shows, festivals, theme parks, and both private and corporate events for more than 33 years. It has performed all over the world including Japan, Bermuda, Europe, China, Australia and Africa. Events include log rolling, underhand chopping, springboard chopping, standing block chop, crosscut sawing, axe throwing and dragster chainsaw competition — just to name a few.
You’ll also see lumberjacks using specially-built speed axes to cut through wood in a matter of seconds. The cross-cut saw, also known as the misery whip with its razor-sharp teeth, races against a gas-powered chainsaw.
J.D. Platt and the K9 Kings
For the last 20 years, Bend native J.D. Platt has developed his own unique style, approaching the dog world by combining his talents and life story to create one of the world's top K9 entertainment businesses: “The K9 Kings Flying Dog Show”.
His team of eleven K9 Athletes have included rescue, shelter, rare, pure and mixed breeds. They have performed coast to coast displaying crowd pleasing acrobatic trick dog shows for millions of people. They’ve appeared on Animal Planet, NBC Sports and the CBS reality show “Greatest American Dog” along with numerous other media outlets. They’ve also competed in disc dog events earning numerous titles like Four-Time World Finalist, FDDO National Champions, Multiple State Championships and Two-Time Purina National Finalist.
His trained dogs perform amazing tricks — from high-flying stunts to incredible obedience.
More shows
A number of other showmen will be on hand plying their trade.
That includes comedy hypnotist Tyzen who perform nightly using fair guests as his stars. Throw Zone Comedy Juggling will also perform, featuring juggler Jeremiah Johnson. Award-winning ventriloquist Vikki-Gasco Green, "Balloon Man" Skip Banks, and Washboard Willy will perform throughout the fair.
Brad's World Reptiles will be on hand for a hands-on experience with wild animals, while Tanna Banna will hold story time for youngsters while Casey Hurt will strum his guitar during nightly concerts. Sunday Guitars will host a musical playground for children to make noise on.
Of course, livestock displays and open class exhibits remain the heart of the fair and offer fairgoers a chance to see the work of their talented neighbors.
