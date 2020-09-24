As promised, this column will dig into more recent releases from Central Oregon artists. Get ready to feast your ears on more new music, from funk and R&B to swinging bluegrass and country. As always, if you have new sounds that you want featured in these pages, drop me a line at brian.mcelhiney@gmail.com.
Self-released
Company Grand’s self-titled studio album arrived last week after a four-year wait (per the band’s website and social media channels), but sounds as though it was made for this moment in history. Granted, the R&B/funk/jazz juggernaut treads timeless territory with its old-school sound and subversive commentary on life, love and politics. But given the rough ride 2020 has given us, it all hits closer to home.
Nowhere is this more true than on “Money Problems,” probably the most direct song in the 10-track batch (“Rent’s too high, but the pay’s too low” — a sentiment most of Bend’s working class can relate to); and “American Dream,” a repudiation of its title subject that rides subdued, funky bass and horn lines. Toward the end, “Make Way for Love” — one of a number of showcases for powerhouse vocalist Haley Jordan — is another refutation of the last four years of American politics, urging the listener to build bridges instead of walls.
As anyone who’s seen this band live knows, Company Grand brings a sweaty, raucous dance party everywhere it goes, and this album is no exception. Things kick off with the huge horn blasts of “Starving Artist” and the one-two punch of “Suicide Prevention Hotline” and “P.I.D.G.E.,” all of which combine to create a mission statement of sorts for the group. “Soul for Rent” makes negotiating with the devil sound sexy and darkly fun, while “Snare Trap,” another stunner from Jordan, and closer “Purple Silk” offer upbeat funk.
That leaves “Deadly Nightshade,” a rare slow-burner that adds elements of alternative rock to the band’s melting pot of sounds. The song starts as one of the few downers (lyrically) on the album, but builds into a staggering, soul-inflected climax.
Self-released
One of Bend’s newest string bands, Larkspur Stand, combines old and new on its debut album, “Road Trip Playlist.” True to that title, lead vocalist and main songwriter Jake Soto delivers a set of tunes that capture the wandering, folk troubadour lifestyle, with twists humorous and heartfelt along the way.
Lead track “Big Man” sets the template for upbeat country-folk with a strong bluegrass undercurrent, mostly courtesy of muscular banjo-picker Garrett Miller. His high-speed runs dominate on tracks such as the traditional workout “Nine Pound Hammer” and “Chase a Wildflower,” punctuated by its seemingly contradictory chorus: “It’s a hard-traveling gamble to stay where I am.”
The modern comes in on “Staring at the Moon,” a mystical cowboy song of sorts that follows a “hobo staring at the moon,” with some nice pedal steel evoking the dreamy lyrics and atmosphere. “All Them Lonely Days” is the album’s wandering-traveler song, and these two tracks represent some of Soto’s strongest songwriting.
The band isn’t afraid to let loose, too. “Big Foot” is an anthem for Oregon’s favorite cryptid, detailing a first-hand “encounter” with the mythical creature. Here the band cuts loose with some Western- and surf-flavored guitar, working up to a dramatic climax with tongues firmly in cheeks. Closing track “Front Porch” is another winning jam and one of the album’s catchiest tunes, ending with some light studio banter featuring the requisite banjo joke.
The band played an album-release stream last week that can be found on its Facebook page. You can also catch the group live in-person at Silver Moon Brewing with Matt Puccio Jr. at 6 p.m. Friday.
Self-released single
Music video: youtu.be/56kEFCQT7uc
Since debuting live at the Buffalo Gals showcase at Volcanic Theatre Pub in late 2018, singer-songwriter and California native Kourtni has appeared on recordings by artists such as MindPalace (aka local promoter/musician John Davis). She also continued to perform live until COVID-19 hit in mid-March, shutting down Central Oregon’s live music scene.
Most recently, she started working with longtime Bend producer Theclectik.
The single, “Great Again,” is the result: a timely anthem for justice that comes in the midst of protests against the police brutality and systemic racism that has long plagued the country.
The song is Kourtni’s firsthand account of the movement, as she declares, “We won’t stop until there’s justice for all,” over a classic funk- and R&B-fueled beat. In one of the most powerful moments, she directly addresses the murder of Breonna Taylor: “They say be good, they won’t get violent; she was asleep when she was murdered.”
“It felt kind of redundant because it’s just me saying everything that’s going on,” Kourtni said. “But it had to be put in a musical form. I just had to get it out in a musical way, and the only way I know how.”
The music video, produced by Jesse Locke of Unlocked Films in conjunction with the Latino Community Organization, starts with an Angela Davis quote and features powerful images from the recent protests, including the recent incident in which Bend citizens confronted ICE and federal agents as they detained two individuals on buses in Bend.
All proceeds from sales of the song (theclectik.bandcamp.com/track/great-again-feat-kourtni) will go to the ACLU.
“When I wrote this, I didn’t even feel like I was writing it myself. It just came to me, and I wrote it in half an hour,” Kourtni said. “But I didn’t really feel like taking any kind of profit from it because it doesn’t really feel like my song. It feels like the song of the people.”
