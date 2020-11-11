After another contentious, drawn-out election in the U.S., wildfires that brought choking smoke to Central Oregon and a resurgent COVID-19, you could be forgiven for wishing 2020 would just end already. While this year may not be anyone’s favorite, it’s still far from over. Fortunately, your friendly neighborhood musicians and artists have kept busy creating during the pandemic. This is probably not their favorite year either, but when all is said and done, it could be one for the record books from a new-release perspective. So once again, GO! Magazine rounds up the latest local releases for your listening pleasure. Part two of this column will run next week. If you’d like your album, single or EP included, drop me a line no later than Sunday at brian.mcelhiney@gmail.com.
“Mindful Muse,” Pete Kartsounes, Self-released
Singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes could never be accused of artistic stagnation. In the last few years alone, he’s tackled bluegrass with his duo, The Good Time Travelers; folk-rocking Americana on his 2019 album, “I’m Alive”; and most recently, stripped-down, acoustic soul with the first volume of “Out Here on My Own.” (Expect Volume 2 soon.)
“Mindful Muse,” his second album of 2020 and second to be recorded and released during this pandemic, takes another left turn into new age music. It represents a number of firsts for Kartsounes, including the first time he’s performed piano on any of his releases.
“I’ve always listened to this kind of music when I’ve been out in the woods and on long drives, so I’m really stoked to have this,” Kartsounes said. “... I’m getting feedback from people who do everything from teaching meditation classes and yoga and massage.”
As Kartsounes suggests, the album is best suited as a soundtrack for meditation, relaxation or introspection. The nine instrumental pieces range from simple, such as the nature and stream sounds and dueling flutes of “Creekside,” to more complex soundscapes such as “A New Day” and “Adrift.” Throughout, many of Kartsounes’ more familiar themes — communing with nature, spiritual and soulful fulfillment — make themselves known in subtle, or not-so-subtle, ways, expressed with moody sound samples or surprisingly muscular guitar and piano hooks.
Sure, this could be background music, but many of these melodies (“The Awakening” and the aforementioned “Adrift” come to mind) hold enough drama and power to bore into your brain as well as any hook-laden, lyric song could.
“Badlands,” Goodbye Dyna, Self-released
Like most musicians, multi-instrumentalist Andy Jacobs has kept busy during the pandemic with themed, streaming-from-home concerts and studio work. The Color Study drummer, also known for work with Subliminal, Magical Mystery Four and others, resurrects his hard-rocking song vehicle, Goodbye Dyna, for “Badlands,” a horror-themed album in tribute to author H.P. Lovecraft.
Jacobs tackles all instruments on the 12-track album, which was recorded in his Bend bedroom from April to June at the rate of one song per week.
The results, while occasionally carrying the hermetic feel of a musician overdubbing walls of instruments in a bedroom, nevertheless capture the queasy energy and unnerving atmosphere Lovecraft was known for.
In fact, the studio-bound nature of the recording may help on tracks such as “Burning” or the sprawling closer, “Backwoods.” Queens of the Stone Age’s molten guitar riffs and Alice in Chains’ offbeat vocal harmonies are both touchstones throughout, with Jacobs layering these songs with sludgy riffs and eerie singing.
Songs specifically reference Lovecraft stories by name, including pre-release single “Colour Out of Space,” “The Outsider” and the creeping “Rats in the Walls,” in which the narrator is kept awake by noises that turn out to be not “just rats on those walls.”
Perhaps fittingly, the best song here is based on Lovecraft’s most enduring work. “Stomping Grounds,” a riff on “The Cult of Cthulhu,” starts out in typical sludge-metal territory before mutating into a multi-part, psychedelic epic.
Metalheads and horror aficionados alike will find plenty to love here.
“One,” Moon and Bike Self-released
Moon and Bike take social distancing to a new level on debut album “One.” Granted, technology has made recording in multiple locations around the country (or world) an easy and commonplace occurrence, but the pandemic seems to amplify the separate-yet-together approach found throughout this instrumental record, created by Bend musician Boone Johnson and Portland’s Michael Swanson. (Their band name is great “pun,” too.)
Recorded during lockdown and released in October, “One” showcases the two guitarists’ intricate interplay. Johnson on acoustic guitar is often in the driver’s seat, powering songs such as “Nearer Sky,” “Before Dark” and the mournful-sounding “Solitude” with muscular chord progressions and fingerpicking.
Swanson’s guitar and occasional keyboard fill in the sound, from the chiming leads found on “River” and “Moon and Bike” to the more subtle shading of “Two of Us” (definitely not The Beatles song), which features a distorted electric guitar-riff-as-bass-line.
The duo are at their best on tracks such as “Star” or the aforementioned “Two of Us.” Here, their guitar work weaves in and out of each other, blurring the lines between rhythm and lead or structure and atmosphere.
“Summertime Forever,” Faded Rituals Self-released single
New Bend dream pop duo Faded Rituals debuted last month with “Summertime Forever,” the lead single to a debut EP coming early next year.
The song, created by Bend-based musician Nick Byron Campbell and Kevin Theodore, tackles the destruction of the environment via climate change and the ever-increasing uncertainty of life during the pandemic. The heavy lyrics are juxtaposed by a bright, sunny beat and melody, exemplifying the old standby of putting a bitter message across with some sugar.
It’s a promising first single. Stay tuned for more on the EP when it releases.
