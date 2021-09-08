Oregon has an abundance of trails and parks. You could live here your entire life and still not be able to check them all out. Closer to home, Bend Park & Recreation District is constantly opening up new green spaces, connector routes or entirely new trails within the city. This year, two newcomers to Bend’s outdoor recreation scene are Goodrich Pasture Park in midtown and Outback Trail, which connects Shevlin Park to Discovery Park in NorthWest Crossing.
Both offer great opportunities for Bendites young and old to get out and explore more outdoor adventures here in town.
Goodrich Pasture Park
The new neighborhood park in midtown Bend may only measure in at 3.7 acres according to the BPRD website but the little green patch of land makes up for it in tranquility and imaginative possibilities.
Goodrich Pasture Park has one paved trail that circles the park, and you can find several benches under the shade of towering ponderosa pine trees.
In the morning, you can even catch some shade at the exploratory play area and neighboring picnic tables. The play equipment here utilizes structures that look like rocks where kiddos can scale the few feet up, balance on or climb around the rope ladders. Totally a play structure for the outdoorsy children of Bend.
But if you or your kids are more into group games, then the flat and good-sized lawn makes a perfect site for a small game of soccer, duck-duck-goose or a family picnic.
The park also features a small, fenced-off demonstration garden that is currently home to a few berry plants, honeysuckle and fruit trees.
And if you’re wondering about the name, the Goodrich family ran a pasture out here since the ‘40s, before it was sold to the park district and made way for this pleasant little park.
Getting there: From the east, take Northeast Neff Road/NE Penn Avenue west and turn right on Eighth Street. Then go one block north and turn right on Quimby Avenue. The park only has on-road parking and all cars must park on the south side of the street. 1098-954 NE Quimby Ave, Bend.
Outback Trail
This new connector trail features a mix of terrain for both bikes and bipeds stretching about three miles from Discovery Park in Northwest Crossing to the southeastern slope of Shevlin Park.
Starting at the large park in Northwest Crossing, the trail begins as a wide, paved path leading west under Skyline Ranch Road. The underpass here is painted with abstract portraits of notable women in the “Women of Discovery” mural painted by Douglas Robertson. Here you can see images of trailblazing women liken Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman astronaut, and explorer Ann Bancroft, the first woman to cross both polar ice caps.
The trail then turns to dirt as it passes near a construction area for the new Tree Farm neighborhood. There is little to no shade here so it can get hot and dusty, and on weekdays, keep an eye out for work equipment.
When you reach the Tree Farm neighborhood itself, follow the paved section of the path for Tree Farm Trail. The easy grade winds next to the road under pine trees before intersecting with Outback and resuming the dirt trail. Here the path takes you through a section of 30 acres of undeveloped land that, according to the BPRD website, will eventually come under its purview for protection as open space.
The trail is well-marked at every crossroads and even has a few interpretive signs along the way talking about prescribed burns and some of the history of water management in Bend, which is way more interesting than it sounds.
Continue along the trail and you’ll be met with a striking view of Shevlin Park with the rushing sounds of Tumalo Creek below. From here, the trail drops further downhill until meeting up with the Shevlin Park Loop Trail where hikers and bikers can continue on their journey through the verdant and shady park below.
Getting there: Start at Discovery Park in Northwest Crossing. At the roundabout at Northwest Crossing and Mt. Washington Drives, take Northwest Crossing Drive west towards Summit High School. Turn right at NW Discovery Park Drive and park along the street. 1315 NW Discovery Park Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.