Laughter may not be the best medicine — that’s still just medicine — but it’s a close second. And starting in two weeks at Open Space Event Studios, Central Oregonians can start feeling a whole lot better with some laughs from the new improvisation theater company Out of Thin Air.
Headed by actor and director Renny Temple, a newcomer to Bend but an oldcomer to improv, who hopes the group will bring the true form of the medium to local audiences.
“Whose Line Is It Anyway...they’re not doing improv, they’re going for the jokes and they’re real good at it, but that’s not really improv, that’s doing kind of group stand up comedy,” he said, adding, ”Improv is really creating a reality and you do a scene on it based on audience suggestions and you play the reality...not the joke of the situation...and that in itself becomes funny.”
Temple and his wife, actress Caren Kaye (who is also in the new troupe), spent 45 years in Los Angeles working in the entertainment industry where they co-founded the improv group War Babies based on the stylings of American improvisational theater founder Viola Spolin and her son, Paul Sills, who would go on to found The Second City in Chicago in 1959.
“We were together for about 15, 16 years and really it was a hub — we had about nine members ... mostly the same people,” he said, “It became a home base, where we could go off and do pilots and do series and do movies and do stage work and come back to a family, so we could keep our brain exercised.”
And that is Temple’s goal with this new company too, to create a base where people can still go out and do their own respective things but come back to play.
Out of Thin Air is made up of a few familiar faces to past local improv groups but others have come from Temple’s recent Improv for Life workshop, which takes the rules from staged improvisation and applies it to life. “It helps get rid of life’s stage fright,” he said, explaining that the same practices can help with communication skills, quick thinking and trusting people.
“It’s a way of living your life supporting what other people are doing.”
He praises his students’ curiosity to learn the skill, “By the fourth class or so you can start seeing people’s faces change when they finish doing a scene cause they go ‘Oh, that’s what it is…’ I can lecture all day about improv, but it doesn’t mean anything unless you’ve experienced it.”
The class is made up of people from all walks of life, but once they reach that lightbulb moment some “are doing stage-worthy stuff” said Temple.
While the troupe currently sits at nine members, that’s not to say it’s a fixed number. Temple admits that in his upcoming October class he may find a couple more performers who can take their talents to the stage, or a few in the group already may find it’s not for them or the numbers may change simply because of availability.
“It’s really an adventure.”
When the lights do go up on Out of Thin Air, audiences can expect unscripted comedy that strongly follows Spolin’s thoughts and concepts, says Temple, plus there will also be set pieces, or scripted sketches, from the War Babies, sprinkled in. “Interestingly enough (they’re) still funny,” Temple laughed.
While everyone in the troupe has touched their toes in the proverbial waters of improv at least at some point in their lives (save for one complete newbie who also happens to be Temple’s next-door neighbor), “They are basically leaping, and the net will appear.” Temple added later that sometimes they feel insecure about their talents, but he assures them that “I’ve been doing this a long time...when I see something and I go ‘That’s it,’ you gotta trust me. And they are. Crazy people!”
Temple hopes that with the new troupe Bend can see a style of theater they haven’t seen before. “I’m really excited about it,” he said, “I’m getting more excited about it talking to you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.