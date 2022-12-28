After popping up at events around town, IndoDaddy food truck has found its permanent home outside of Spider City Brewing Co. Its Indonesian fusion menu, anchored by four core menu items, is inspired by the owner’s grandmother’s Dutch Indonesian heritage. The food truck operates in a dairy-free environment with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.
After seeing the “pup bowl” ($4), advertised online, I brought my dog, Juno, in tow to try the food truck. In addition to the pup bowl, I ordered the sate bowl ($13) and corn fritter sliders ($9). Sate is the Indonesian spelling of “satay,” in reference to grilled meat served with a sauce.
I was told the wait would be about 10 to 15 minutes, so I stepped inside to check out the adjacent Spider City Brewing Co. It was spacious and inviting with patio lighting hanging from the ceiling and barrels lining the walls. I ended up purchasing a six-pack of the brewery’s apricot sparkling hard seltzer ($12) to bring home.
As Juno and I walked the brewery’s parking lot, a tantalizing aroma wafted up from the food truck, indicating what was to come. When the food was ready, the owner compiled the dishes in a neat brown paper bag before handing it through the window. Since there were no outdoor tables in the parking lot, Juno and I returned home to enjoy our Indonesian feast.
The box of corn fritter sliders housed three large fritters. They were sprinkled with micro greens and accompanied by two dipping sauces; a sweet chili sauce and a fiery green chili paste. Each fritter was about half an inch wide — satisfyingly thick — like a hefty pancake. And while the flavor was lacking on its own, the sauces offered the missing balance.
The turmeric rice rose out of the sate bowl in the shape of a cone. It was accompanied by marinated chicken, coleslaw, sliced cucumbers and two more dipping sauces — a peanut sauce and another small cup of green chili paste.
The chicken had a lovely charred flavor made even more delicious by dipping it into the peanut sauce. The turmeric rice, on the other hand, was overpowered by salt and seasoning. And the coleslaw — made up of chopped cabbage, soybeans and Julienne carrots — was covered in a peanut sauce that made an odd pairing with the vegetables.
When I presented Juno with the pup bowl, she swallowed the unseasoned chicken as fast as she could, lest she might lose the rare opportunity. She left the rest — the jasmine rice and Julienne carrots — to languish in the bowl. For the remainder of the evening, she seemed even more cheerful than usual, buoyed by the rare offering of human food.
I suspect the phenomenon of pup-centric meals may rise in popularity. It’s superfluous, but it’s fun to treat your loving canine companion while you’re treating yourself.
As for human food, I hope IndoDaddy goes a little easier on the salt.
More info
Location: Spider City Brewing Company, 1177 SE Ninth St., Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
