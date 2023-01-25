The High Desert Museum’s newest exhibit, “Creations of Spirit,” is a deep collaboration with Native communities of the High Desert, placing the voices of its artists at the forefront.
Traditional museum practices call for placing artifacts in a box with no light where they cannot be touched and are moved as minimally as possible, said Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the High Desert Museum.
“Our job as a museum is to take care of these objects in perpetuity,” Whitelaw said, adding that the method for caring for these objects requires doing as little as possible with them.
In contrast, for many Native communities, art objects are alive, tied to purpose, and intrinsic to thriving communities, said a press release.
“Creations of Spirit,” which opens Saturday, features the original artwork of six Native artists, an interactive piece and nine cultural items loaned from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
One of the featured artists is Phillip Cash Cash, an endangered language advocate, linguistic anthropology scholar and fluent Nez Perce speaker.
Cash Cash crafts artwork distinctive of the Columbia Plateau region. He harvests the elderberry tree, which has a hollow branch that he hollows out to create a flute.
“What I’ve learned over the course of my upbringing is that when you harvest plants, you talk to the plant as a living being,” Cash Cash said.
As he harvests the elderberry tree, he honors it and communicates to the plant what he is going to do with it, thereby imbuing the flute with the energy of the plant. Many Native artists view the object they are creating as a living part of the world, he said.
Cash Cash added that when the art is utilized, it strengthens the community. For example, if an artist creates a basket and it’s used to gather food, the basket is fulfilling its unique role in fostering community.
Cash Cash is one of 10 or fewer speakers of the endangered Nez Perce language. During the height of the pandemic, he brought together a group of creatives who used the Nez Perce language to create poetry, plays and fiction.
“I’m very committed to furthering and deepening our understanding of our language and its role in the life of our people,” he said.
Cash Cash will be present at the opening of Creations of Spirit to play flute to visitors of the museum. Afterward, recordings of his music will be included in the exhibition.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin.
