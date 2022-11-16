Gabriela Hasbun spent over a decade photographing the only touring Black rodeo in the country, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. This Saturday, the High Desert Museum opens an original exhibition with her body of work for the first time.
“In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo” displays Hasbun’s talent for capturing the humanity that thrives in unexplored communities, according to a press release for the exhibition.
Hasbun’s images are not only powerful but accessible, inviting the viewer to play out the images in their own life.
While setting up the exhibit, Dustin Cockerham, arts and experience developer at the High Desert Museum, routinely heard people commenting on how the images reminded them of their own experiences.
“They’re very vivid,” Cockherman said of the images. “They look really composed but also are pretty candid.”
Hasbun released a book earlier this year with her body of work on the Black rodeo, “The New Black West.” It’s available at the museum’s gift store and includes a quote from most of the subjects featured in the photos, said Cockerham.
Many of the book’s subjects said their first experience with horses changed the course of their lives. Cockerham hopes to replicate their transformative experiences for visitors of the museum through the exhibit’s design. He printed the images as large as possible, placing a giant photograph of a rider on top of a horse in the main entryway.
“We really wanted that impact moment when you come into the space,” Cockerham said.
Historians estimate that one in four cowboys were Black in the second half of the 19th century, according to the High Desert Museum. Black cowboys were discriminated against and barred from participating in or showcasing their skills in rodeos.
The Bill Picket Invitational Rodeo was founded in 1984 to celebrate the talents of Black rodeo stars and their contributions to the West.
“In the Arena” will be on display at the High Desert Museum through June 25, 2023.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
