For decades, Pete Kartsounes has made his living from music: Performing as a singer-songwriter, playing in bluegrass bands and touring all over.
But when COVID-19 shut down the live music industry in the spring of 2020, he didn’t panic or fall into despair. Instead, he pivoted to live streaming shows from his studio, and teaching guitar remotely. He also threw himself feet-first into experimenting with new sounds and writing songs in new ways.
“I’m a fighter. I’m not a complainer. I got busy getting after it and I never looked back,” Kartsounes said. “I’ve been self-employed with music all my life and I’ve pulled through because of my fans and my community, and this was no different.”
For years, Kartsounes has been most widely known as a folk and Americana artist, always armed with an acoustic guitar and a quiver of storytelling songs. (He has a weekly gig Wednesdays at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend.) But during the pandemic, he began to feel inspired by Marc Rebillet, the Texas musician who has become a YouTube star thanks to his catchy electronic songs and hilarious lyrics. Rebillet uses a loop station to build his tracks, and Kartsounes was easily able to envision how he could fit looping into his own artistry.
“I was always like, ‘I could totally nail that. I need one of those.’ And my girlfriend got me a Boss RC-505 for Christmas,” he said. “And since I wasn’t playing with any humans, it was the perfect opportunity for me to step up and dig deep on this stuff. And I haven’t stopped. Every time I’m gone, I can’t wait to come home and turn on the spaceship.”
The spaceship, of course, is Kartsounes’ home studio, where he cooks up a gumbo of electronic beats and live instrumentation under the name DJPK. Over the past year, he has released three albums as DJPK, with another called “Revelation” coming out Friday. And on Saturday, he’ll celebrate that new album with a show in Bend.
The first three DJPK albums were funky and groovy and jammy and deeply chilled, depending on where you dropped in. “Revelation” features the same mix of organic and man-made sounds, but the vibe is more ethereal, more spiritual and more globally inspired, including Native American instruments and Indian influences. Kartsounes calls it a “soundscape journey into the mind, body and soul” and says it’s designed to soundtrack yoga, sound healing and ecstatic dance.
“It’s got the word ‘DJ’ in it, but I’m not pushing buttons and things are playing. I’m creating the sounds, performing the instruments and improvising,” Kartsounes said. “It’s like Bob Ross and his paintings. Every time I step up to make a new piece, I’m starting with an empty canvas and I’ve worked for over a year now to fill that canvas with sound.”
He continued: “DJPK is definitely kind of a portal for everything that I’ve ever really listened to to come out in my music.”
In a way, the pandemic-prompted break from the road provided a silver lining for Kartsounes: Time to focus on forging a new musical path, he said.
“My deal with the universe is just to create every single day,” he said. “Make something. Write a song. Do some looping. Make a video. You put something in and see what returns. And so far, the returns have been pretty amazing.”
Learn more about Pete Kartsounes’ music at petekmusic.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.