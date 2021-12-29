The end of December is a time to reflect on the past 12 months and look to the coming year to try to predict what lies ahead. I thought I’d take some time to examine what might be in store for beer in 2022.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the industry was able to rebound somewhat during 2021, slowly returning to pre-pandemic growth levels after the rough year that was 2020.
This rebound will continue during 2022, though obviously the pandemic will keep a damper on things, at least through the first half of the year. What else is on tap for the coming months?
Let’s start with new breweries.
Until late this year, there hadn’t been a new brewery opening in Central Oregon since 2019, and 2022 is looking promising for at least two more. Earlier this month, Funky Fauna Artisan Ales officially opened its doors in Sisters, and now offers three beers on tap. This new nanobrewery describes itself as, “A hyper small brewery in the Pacific Northwest focused on producing terroir driven beers through the use of local, sustainable and terroir driven ingredients.”
Funky Fauna will focus on seasonally inspired modern interpretations of farmhouse and hop forward ales and lagers, working with local ingredients. Its beers currently available are Ludo Mentis, billed as an Oregon lager, Floriferous IPA, and A Most Pleasing Error of the Mind, a farmhouse IPA.
The next brewery opening I’m excited about is Van Henion Brewing Company, set to hopefully open its taproom in January. Van Henion was established by former Boneyard Beer brewers Mark Henion, Dana Henion, and John Van Duzer, who left Boneyard after the company was acquired by Deschutes Brewery earlier this year. The trio managed to acquire the former Boneyard production facility on Plateau Drive and plan to focus on “clean lagers and bright IPAs” for their initial beers.
Finally, Otherworldly Brewing is in development, with no word on an opening date yet. Based on its social media posts, Otherworldly appears to be a garage nanobrewery with an irreverent UFO theme, though there’s not much more information as yet. It’s been in development for at least a last year and a half, so 2022 could be the year for it.
Beer trends are notoriously hard to predict, especially when it comes to styles and consumer preferences. Does anyone remember glitter beer, for instance? That was (briefly) a trend in 2018, which some predicted would be the next big thing. (Perhaps if they called it “glitter IPA.”)
That being said, here’s my take on several trends to watch as we look forward to the new year.
Non-alcoholic and “lifestyle” beers. I wrote about the non-alcoholic beers from Deschutes and Crux Fermentation Project earlier this year, as drinkers are increasingly looking toward health-conscious alternatives. These include brews that are gluten-free or reduced, low calorie, alcohol free, brewed with healthy ingredients, and so on. I believe NA beer as well as other lifestyle or “better for you” beers will continue to grow in popularity and availability, and we’ll see more on the market soon.
Cold IPA. India pale ales continue to be the best-selling craft beer style, and “cold” IPA is the latest variant that has been gaining notice since Portland-based Wayfinder Beer introduced its Cold IPA in 2018. Other breweries have picked up on it and brewed their own versions, including Deschutes, Crux and Boss Rambler Beer Club. I expect there will be more available throughout the new year as this may very well be the next big style.
Barrel aging. Beers aged in wood is nothing new, but I believe we’ll see more innovation and availability moving into 2022. Watch for new types of wood, for instance, such as the fragrant, complex Brazilian Amburana wood as used in Soul Candy Pastry Stout from 10 Barrel Brewing Company, which I wrote about recently.
Don’t discount the hyper-local use of barrels from local distillers, either. For instance, Bevel Craft Brewing recently released its first barrel-aged beer, Glow Round Imperial Stout, employing Oregon Spirit Distillers’ C.W. Irwin bourbon barrels.
All in all, there’s a bright outlook in beer as we move into 2022. Happy New Year!
