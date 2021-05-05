It’s a fascinating idea: Take centuries-old maps and put them in the hands of contemporary Indigenous artists from across North America, and see what unfolds. Raven Makes Gallery owners Chris Morin and LaRita Chapman followed through on that idea, and the result is “The Homelands Collection: 1st Edition,” a monthlong exhibit of more than 60 original Indigenous works created on antique Western world maps. Opening Friday, it is the first-ever compilation of its kind, they say.
“In terms of a collection of artwork on antique maps, it hasn’t ever been done anywhere in the world,” Morin said. “This is the first time it’s ever been tried. We kind of saw that (and) think this might be a big thing.”
The husband and wife opened the gallery in 2016 after decades of teaching. Morin taught special ed, and Chapman taught elementary school-age children.
“My wife grew up in rural Alaska, and I went up there when I was young,” Morin said. “We were teaching up in Alaska (and) quite involved with the Alaskan Native people up there in different ways.”
In 2000, no longer able to tolerate the darkness of Alaska’s winter months, the two left Alaska, moving to the Southwest, where they lived on the Navajo Reservation. Predominantly situated in northeast Arizona, it reaches into Utah to the north and New Mexico to the east.
“The Navajo Reservation, most people don’t realize, is the size of South Carolina,” Morin said. “We lived right in the middle of it. So you’re living among the people. You’re provided housing when you’re there, but when the time comes that you retire, you have to leave. There’s no staying. And it kind of felt strange, not a good thing, to break the connection that much.”
Knowing they had to leave, and not wanting to retire entirely, the couple moved to Central Oregon and opened Raven Makes Gallery in Sisters.
“We came up with the idea of the Native American art gallery because so many — whether it was friends or family of our students — were artists, jewelers, weavers,” Morin said. “By having this art gallery, because we only carry the works of contemporary artists, that’s allowed us to stay connected to them.”
When they opened Raven Makes Gallery, Morin and Chapman attempted to achieve a balance representing male and female artists of the Indigenous art world.
“Even with this map project that we’re doing, at least a quarter, and maybe a third of them, are women,” Morin said. He began to conceive of the idea early in the pandemic.
“Our business was shut down, like everybody else, so we were just sitting around wondering about the future of Native American artwork because it didn’t seem too good at that time,” he said. “In all that downtime, you’re surfing the Internet, for one thing, quite a bit more maybe than usual.”
He doesn’t recall the website, but somewhere during his surfing, he came across an 1860s map of the upper Plains.
“You could enlarge it, and I saw the names of the tribes on there,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible.’”
It called to his mind ledger art of the 1860s to 1910s, in which Native artists on reservations would be given pages from full ledgers.
“They’d tear out a ledger page and then give it to the artists, and they’d draw on it,” he said. “Those works … from the late-1800s, they’re in museums now.” There was even a ledger art revival that started in the 1990s using antique ledger pages.
But that was the extent to which he thought about it — for about a month and a half, anyway. But because of the pandemic, he kept mulling it over.
“Normally when we go through our day to day lives during regular times, I think we have a lot of pretty good ideas, whether it’s about our job or our family or our home, and we just kind of let it go because we’ve got other things we’ve got to get to,” Morin said.
“By the time another six weeks had passed, I came up with having Native American artists all across North America do works on antique maps,” he said.
Chapman was on board with it, too. The proceeding would entail learning quite a bit about the antique map world.
“I had to then find out where you want to acquire them from — and where you don’t,” he said. “Now my time was filled up, but I wasn’t just sitting around wondering about this and that. … Then we had to get in the maps, then we had to line up the artists and then we had to get them to them and get them back.”
They sent out about 100 maps to close to two dozen Indigenous artists from as far north as Alaska and Canada’s Baffin Island and as far south as Mexico. Though they haven’t received all of the altered maps back yet, “you just can’t wait forever,” Morin said. “We can’t wait for all 100 maps to come back, and we anticipated this would probably happen.”
Morin and Chapman see these works on maps as not only a new interpretation of ledger art, but also paralleling a movement within geography and cartography known as “decolonizing the map.”
“If you’re decolonizing the map … you’re identifying the places that were important to the Native American people,” Morin explained. “That becomes more difficult, because now you’re involving the history of those people, so you’re going to have to do a lot more research in terms of what did they find important that they gave names to.”
The artists took either a narrative storytelling approach or depicted a single subject. An example of the latter is Caddo and Winnebago artist Dolores Purdy’s “We Haven’t Forgotten You,” which depicts two women, one of whom holds a parasol.
“That (title) is kind of the unofficial name of the theme about missing and murdered Indigenous women in the American West,” Morin said. “I realize the public isn’t going to know about that … but people who know the Native American world will understand what’s going on there, and that will be even more meaningful for them.
“I find maps fascinating, as I know that the flattened perspective and place names only hint at the rich world it represents,” Chapman added in a follow-up email. “The artists involved in this project brought their creativity and contemplation to each map. Their narrative and perspective is now an important overlay. It’s simply fascinating to study each map for its historical value and then see it transformed into a contemporary and timeless story.”
The reason Chapman and Morin included “1st Edition” in the name is because they have more such shows planned for the future. As Morin said earlier, they think the idea of antique map art could prove to have legs, in the way ledger art has.
“I don’t care if artists do this, and if Native Americans want to get their maps and start doing this, go for it,” Morin said. “But I don’t want another gallery to jump on top of us and copy this. So by calling it ‘1st Edition,’ we’re letting the gallery world know that there will an edition next year, and the next year, and the year after that.”
