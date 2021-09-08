Children’s books
“Shark Summer,” by Ira Marcks
It’s summer and on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, a blockbuster movies is being filmed along with a youth film contest. Gayle’s summer has not started great, but when she meets Elijah, they decide to enter the contest and win the cash prize. In this heartwarming graphic novel, Gayle and Elijah learn about friendship, family and local folklore that may actually be true! For ages 10 and up.
“Long Distance,” by Whitney Gardner
Vega’s parents are making her move from Portland to Seattle, and forcing her to go to summer camp to meet new friends. Vega doesn’t want new friends — she misses her best friend Halley. Vega has a strange feeling about this camp upon arriving, and when she starts investigating with the help of other campers, they discover the camp is not all it seems. Graphic Novel for ages 10 and up.
Teen books
“Firekeeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley
Eighteen-year-old Daunis Fontaine is many things — daughter of a white woman, daughter of an Ojibwe man, hockey player, high school graduate and, now, FBI informant. Someone is bringing drugs into her Sault Ste. Marie community and her friends and classmates are dying. When her best friend is murdered in front of her, she makes the difficult decision to go undercover. This taut thriller follows Daunis as she weaves the different parts of her life together to discover who she is while also uncovering who is destroying her town. Perfect for anyone who enjoys a solid mystery and especially for older teens standing on the cusp of their own future.
“Indivisible,” by Daniel Aleman
Mateo is living a normal American life in New York City. At 16, he dreams of being an actor and spends most of his time with his best friends Adam and Kimmie. Everything changes once ICE agents apprehend both his mother and father and he’s left alone with his young sister, Sophie. Mateo hides the struggles he’s facing, embarrassed and confused by his situation and afraid of what will happen if his parents are deported. There are no easy answers and Aleman’s engaging writing and care for his characters create an excellent window into the lives of many dreamers in the United States. Fans of John Green and Sarah Dessen will enjoy this heartfelt novel.
Adult books
“The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray
This sweeping fictionalized narrative tells the life of Belle de Costa Green, J.P. Morgan’s inaugural librarian for his personal collection of rare manuscripts and art. Belle, who is black, but passes as a white woman with Portuguese roots, carries this secret her whole professional life. Be that as it may, her expertise in the art and book world, business acumen and charm gained her international renown in early 20th society. In this fascinating, descriptive, and engaging novel, co-authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray present an entertaining account of Belle’s life set against the beautiful world of libraries, art and Gilded-Age society.
“The Sweetness of Water,” by Nathan Harris
This imaginative and character-driven novel by talented 29-year-old Nathan Harris takes place in Gold Ox, Georgia, in the immediate aftermath of the Emancipation Proclamation. Brothers Prentiss and Landry must find a way to survive after they have been freed. Landowners George and Isabelle Walker, who just lost their son in the final days of the Civil War, cope by hiring Prentiss and Landry to help turn their land profitable. The Walkers’ connection to the Webler family, with whom their son was close, reveals an intimate secret that shapes all the characters’ lives. This compelling historical fiction debut is a slow burn that features a page-turning twist.
