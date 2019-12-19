Have yourself a string-filled solstice at The Belfry on Saturday with Portland bluegrass sextet Never Come Down and local string band Skillethead. Never Come Down released its self-titled debut album last year, featuring a rough-and-tumble mix of back porch pickin’, male-female harmonies and earnest songwriting. Since then, this young band has rapidly climbed the acoustic-music ranks, culminating with a first-place finish in the annual RockyGrass Band Contest at the RockyGrass Festival in Colorado in July.

Skillethead, a recent addition to Bend’s acoustic music scene, features some familiar faces, including Joe Schulte, Benji Nagel, Garrett Miller and Aaron Moore.

Never Come Down, with Skillethead: 8 p.m. Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com.