You down with Oregon WinterFest? You know Naughty By Nature is. The New Jersey hip-hop trio, which hit big in 1991 with its ubiquitous hit “O.P.P.,” will headline Saturday at the 21st annual event, which runs Friday through Sunday in the Old Mill District. Mentored by fellow New Jersey artist Queen Latifah early in its career, Naughty By Nature continued making crossover hits in the ’90s and won a Grammy for its fourth album, 1995’s “Poverty’s Paradise.” While the 2000s have seen numerous spats between members, including the departure of DJ Kay Gee, the original trio of Treach, Vin Rock and Kay Gee reunited for 2011’s comeback album “Anthem Inc.”
Check out the full music schedule:
Friday:
5:30 p.m. — Blackstrap Bluegrass (bluegrass)
7 p.m. — Precious Byrd (party rock)
8:30 p.m. — Lindsay Ell (country)
Saturday:
5:30 p.m. — Brandon Prinzing & The Old Revival (pop/punk/rock)
7 p.m. — Jemere Morgan (reggae)
8:30 p.m. — Naughty By Nature (classic hip-hop)
Live music at Oregon Winterfest: 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 plus fees in advance, $15 at the gate; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-323-0964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.