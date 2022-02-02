Tommy Orange, author of the novel “There There,” will make a virtual appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday in Deschutes Public Library’s Author! Author! series, which began Jan. 13 with “The Joy Luck Club” author Amy Tan.
Orange is a graduate of the MFA program at the Institute of American Indian Arts and an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. He was born and raised in Oakland, California, the setting of “There There.” His debut novel, the book won the 2019 American Book Award as well as the PEN/Hemingway award, and was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and named one of The New York Times’ top books of 2018.
On top of all that, “The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret Atwood praised it as “an astonishing literary debut.”
The Deschutes Library Foundation uses money raised from Author! Author! ticket sales to support library programs and services that aren’t funded by tax dollars. The 2022 series will conclude with a virtual appearance by “American Gods” author Neil Gaiman on March 6.
