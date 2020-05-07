Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds.” John Grisham. Doubleday
2. “If It Bleeds.” Stephen King. Scribner
3. “Walk the Wire.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
4. “The Wedding Dress.” Danielle Steel. Delacorte
5. “American Dirt.” Jeanine Cummins. Flatiron
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.” Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
7. “Masked Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam
8. “The Book of Longings.” Sue Monk Kidd. Viking
9. “Texas Outlaw.” Patterson/Bourelle. Little, Brown
10. “The Giver of Stars.” Jojo Moyes. Viking/Dorman
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2.” Joanna Gaines. Morrow
2. “Relationship Goals.” Michael Todd. WaterBrook
3. “Untamed.” Glennon Doyle. Dial
4. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal.” Anthony William. Hay House
5. “The Splendid and the Vile.” Erik Larson. Crown
6. “Hidden Valley Road.” Robert Kolker. Doubleday
7. “Get Out of Your Head.” Jennie Allen. WaterBrook
8. “Don’t Burn This Book.” Dave Rubin. Sentinel
9. “Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire.” Jen Hatmaker. Nelson
10. “Limitless.” Jim Kwik. Hay House
MASS MARKET
1. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in). Celeste Ng. Penguin Books
2. “Blue Moon.” Lee Child. Dell
3. “Lost and Found.” Danielle Steel. Dell
4. “Shelter in Place.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
5. “First Comes Scandal.” Julia Quinn. Avon
6. “The 18th Abduction.” Patterson/Paetro. Grand Central
7. “Envious.” Lisa Jackson. Zebra
8. “Unleashed.” Diana Palmer. HQN
9. “Morning Comes Softly.” Debbie Macomber. Avon
10. “Neon Prey.” John Sandford. Putnam
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “Little Fires Everywhere.” Celeste Ng. Penguin Books
2. “Normal People.” Sally Rooney. Hogarth
3. “Relationship Goals Study Guide.” Michael Todd. WaterBrook
4. “Ultimate Guide to Stretching.” Sophie Cornish-Keefe. Thunder Bay
5. “Revenge.” Patterson/Holmes. Grand Central
6. “The Woman in the Window” (movie tie-in). A.J. Finn. Morrow
7. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook.” Jeffrey Eisner. Voracious
8. “The Night Fire.” Michael Connelly. Grand Central
9. “Before We Were Yours.” Lisa Wingate. Ballantine
10. “Ultimate Guide to HIIT.” Alex Geissbuhler. Thunder Bay
