Whether you are a casual fan of the genre or devour everything from Agatha Christie to Agatha Raisin, mystery games are great for anyone looking to add a little zest to their typical game night. With intriguing plot lines to follow, crimes to be solved and a killer’s to unveil, it’s easy to get caught up in the passion of the games. Most families have a copy of Clue collecting dust in their cupboard that is a quick and fun way to get in the spirit of things, but there are more where that came from. From board games to role playing party-style games there is a good mystery waiting for everyone.
Board games
Modern Games in Bend’s Box Factory has a great selection of European-style board games, and manager Angelika Barrus, recommends three to set the mood when it comes to sleuthing, all of which are on the shop shelves.
Mysterium — If you’re still in the Halloween spirit, check out the supernatural mystery of the 2015 game Mysterium which places spirits and mediums at the forefront of the gameplay. Set in the 1920s, an astrologer arrives at his new Scottish home to discover a residing ghost. He then gathers mediums to help solve the murder of this displaced spirit as they gather clues over the next seven nights (seven turns in gameplay) given by the ghost to try and unlock the mystery. The family-friendly and cooperative game can be played in about 45 minutes as the ghost player doles out clues to the other players who take part as the mediums.
Sherlock Holmes Consulting Detective: The Thames Murders — Harness the power of deduction and match wits with one of the world’s most famous detectives. Sparked by the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle stories and including detailed and accurate descriptions of Victorian-era London, the game can be played solo or with up to eight others. Players must work together to solve 10 cases by following leads, reading interviews and deciphering clues to solve each crime, some of which other Holmesian characters make appearances. Some of the cases are a little more grisly than other mysteries so it has a recommended age of 13 and up. Each case can take hours to solve, so there’s a lot to deduce within it. Barrus, an avid gamer herself, remarked that this is her all-time favorite game to play.
Exit: Dead Man on the Orient Express — A reimagining and cooperative, real-time game to solve a murder on the infamous train. Up to four players work together using the notes from detective Achillies Pussot (Agatha Christie fans should be able to decipher that one easily) who has disappeared in the middle of the investigation. Solve riddles written on cards to catch the killer before time runs out and the train reaches Constantinople. The immersive game is recommended for ages 12 and up.
Role playing games
If you can safely gather with your quarantine pod or maybe try it out over Zoom, many roleplaying games are free to access on the internet and are great for groups who have a flair for the dramatic. Hosting a murder mystery party requires proper planning so make sure you read all necessary information for the game you plan on playing before inviting everyone over/sending out the Zoom link.
Sour Grapes of Wrath — The party game for six people is played out over the course of one evening when the six characters arrive at a farm and fledgling winery, all with various motives for their visit, one of them murder. This is a pretty straight-up version of a classic murder mystery party game and the free download includes invitations, clues, dossiers and more in the 69-page packet for gameplay found at whodunitmysteries.com
Mafia — The classic game requires the least amount of preparation and can be done at any gathering. Best played with larger groups, one person must act as a moderator to guide the events. Players are dealt a card from a deck with certain suits or cards indicating their placement in the mafia or among the innocents (1:3 ratio of mafia-to-innocents). The moderator can assign other roles like a detective, doctor, lawyer or more if they wish using other specific cards. Then the players close their eyes except for the mafia who indicate who they will “kill” by pointing to the player. When everyone opens their eyes the moderator reveals who has died and it is up to the group to make an accusation based on conversations with their fellow players (who may or may not be lying). If you’re doing it via Zoom there might need to be some adjustments to gameplay like using a pad of paper, whiteboard or even text to write nonverbal communications to the moderator. Get the full instructions from icebreakerideas.com/mafia-game/
