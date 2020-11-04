The nights are longer now, and the weather will slowly be turning chilly so it’s the perfect time to curl up with a cup of tea and a good mystery on the TV. The mystery genre encompasses a lot of different classifications from the whodunit to the caper to the classic film noir. No matter the case there is room for a little mystery for every occasion. While the following categories aren’t the end-all and be-all of mystery subgenres, they are a good sense of the overall style of the film.
Film Noir
It’s time for Noirvember as film Twitter has proclaimed. Here are a few of the stylish crime dramas largely from the 1940s and 50s (the style preceded these dates and continues with neo-noir films as well) worth checking out this month.
The Maltese Falcon (1941) — One of the most famous examples of the genre it stars Humphrey Bogart as detective Sam Spade who takes the case of the secretive woman (Mary Astor) who’s case leads him down a path to murder, deception and a rare statue that everyone is after. Following only Spade the audience learns new details along with him, keeping both bated as to who is the killer and why is the falcon figurine so important. Worth revisiting if you haven’t watched in a while. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube,
Notorious (1946) — From the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock, the spy noir stars Cary Grant as U.S. government agent T.R. Devlin who is intent on bringing Nazi’s to justice. He recruits the daughter of a convicted German war criminal (Ingrid Bergman) to win the affections of a suspected Nazi hiding in Brazil (Claude Rains). As the relationship solidifies, so too does hers and Devlin’s romance creating tensions and suspense as slowly they peel back the layers of the story. Beautifully shot, the film keeps viewers guessing and on the edge of their seats with methodical subtlety. The film is currently not available to stream or rent on any legitimate online platform but copies are available to check out from the Deschutes County Library.
Caper/Heist
Often toeing the line between comedy and drama creating a fun and energizing plot to keep viewers engaged without telling them too much of what’s going on. The fun is figuring it out along the way.
To Catch a Thief (1955) — Another one from Hitchcock and starring Grant, but this one is a bit more recognizable from Hitch’s more Hollywood-ized style combining humor, romance and intrigue. When a series of robberies on the French Riviera are committed, notorious cat burglar John “The Cat” Robie (Grant) must clear his name so he follows one of the owners of the most expensive jewels, Francie (Grace Kelly) and as they flirtatiously trade witty retorts she too is robbed and suspects Robie. But of course, there is more to this story than meets the eye. Stream it on Pluto TV or CBS All Access or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
The Sting (1973) — Probably the most famous example of a well-made heist movie and one that is often referenced or ripped off in modern movies. But nothing beats this classic starring Robert Redford as an aspiring con man and Paul Newman as the seasoned pro who team up after a mutual friend is murdered to swindle the man responsible (Robert Shaw). Including the jaunty Scott Joplin soundtrack and clever turns that are never fully revealed to the audience until the very end, “The Sting” still buzzes. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Whodunit
Typically featuring an ensemble cast, murder and a detective or consultant who is trying to solve it, working their way through each suspect until delivering a pitch-perfect monologue at the end, summarizing what really happened. They’re formulaic but when done well they keep you hooked.
Knives Out (2019) — Last year’s hit mystery/comedy was a well-needed kick in the pants for the genre, reinvigorating the whodunit beyond the typical Poirot or Holmesian-style that have been favored (not that there’s anything wrong with them). When a wealthy and eccentric author (Christopher Plummer) kills himself, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is brought in after he receives an anonymous tip (and payment) stating that the death was actually a murder. Everyone in the family has motive, so aided by the late author’s nurse Marta (Ana de Armas) who physically cannot lie, she and Blanc set out to figure out the supposed murder. While it’s a little predictable for seasoned mystery fans, it is still delightful to watch if only for the perfect casting throughout including Chris Evans’ turn from his Captain America days to the worst rich kid persona in this. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube,
Clue (1985) — The best movie to be made based on a board game, though the bar isn’t very high. The black comedy centers around the murder of dinner party host Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving) who is killed after he admits he’s blackmailing his guests, who’ve all been given aliases. All are suspects as they work together to figure out who among them is the killer. Featuring performances from Eileen Brennan, Lesley Ann Warren, Michael McKean, Christopher Lloyd, Martin Mull and the incomparable Madeline Kahn and Tim Curry it’s still hilarious if not completely silly. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
