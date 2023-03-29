The other day, on one of my many weekly trips to Albertsons, it occurred to me that, despite whether the management knows or appreciates it, I am sort of a low-key, unpaid, deputy employee. A shadow staffer, if you will.
Do not be alarmed. Let me elaborate.
When you live walking distance from a grocery store, you’re in there a lot. I know people who will make lists and drive around to different stores for the best prices, which makes sense, especially if you don’t factor in gas, but I am not one of those people. If the south Albertsons doesn’t have it, I’ll likely do without for a while or head a mile north to Fred Meyer.
I’m not in Albertsons as often as I was when my kids lived at home, but I’m still there two or three times a week. The realization that I’d at some point unconsciously deputized myself occurred to me the other day as I grabbed some on-sale Peanut Butter M&Ms from the far back reaches of the shelf. Nothing unusual about that, except there was another bag back there, so I grabbed it, too, moving it to the front so the next Peanut Butter M&M-seeking customer would not be inconvenienced, or worse, wrongly conclude that Albertsons was sold-out.
Not on my watch.
On one of the coldest single-digit evenings this winter, I was shopping and it was getting bone-chillingly cold inside the store. It was that kind of icy cold that starts in your feet and spreads upward with extreme hostility, and I was aisles away from the refrigerated and frozen food sections.
As I went up and down the interior rows, I finally noticed the source of my misery: At the south entrance, all the doors were wide open — both sets, on either side of the vestibule. Heat escaped as outside air flowed in freely. I ignored the situation as long as I could thinking surely someone else would notice, but after a few trips up and down nearby aisles with no improvement in weather conditions I approached two employees at customer service.
“Are you freezing? I know I am,” I said. They looked at me like I was speaking in tongues, so before they answered, I blurted how the doors over thataway were standing wide open and had been for a while. The employees stared in the direction of the door for an awkward length of time before a nearby bagger fessed up that she’d been putting away carts and may have left them open.
I stood there for an awkward beat, like a bad comic pausing for laughs that never come, thinking a “thanks” may have been coming. When the two started talking to each other again as though I were invisible, I backed slowly away, maybe slightly wounded that no one acknowledged the help.
Later that same week, my visiting daughter and I walked up to a self-check station and noticed 60 bucks someone forgot to take from the cash dispenser. No moral dilemma in my Albertsons; I handed it to the nearby attendant. He walked over to customer service and gave the three $20 bills to another employee, who must have used that checkstand right before we did.
“Thank you,” the attendant said when he returned.
Of course, thank yous from the staff are not the reason why I, say, rearrange carts in the parking lot corral. I can’t stand the disarray: Small carts in one row, big carts in another, and you can fit roughly a jillion. Shove a handful in there higgedly-piggedly, and it’s an unkempt nightmare.
I don’t know which pseudo-psychology term one would apply to my doing that, but anyone who has seen my desks at home or work knows I do not suffer from OCD. I can stand my own squalor, but something about easily avoided communal chaos threatens to pull us down as a civilization.
I know I’m not alone. A few years back, as I satisfied whatever urge compelled me to neurotically rearrange carts, an elderly veteran parked nearby called out his window: “You’re a good man for doing that.” I am quite certain I had a tear in my eye driving home. As we live in an increasingly connected yet impersonal, fractious world, maybe it’s just right to do minor good deeds, seen or unseen.
I don’t know most of my neighbors’ names, but I remember Eric, the longtime Albertsons cashier who was kind in the extreme when a beer fell out of my bag and shattered on the floor, a starburst of smelly IPA on the floor. I stood there apologizing and feeling like an idiot.
“Don’t worry about it,” he said as he came over and began cleaning. “Happens all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.