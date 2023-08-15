There was a time when a brooding and aggressively rhythmic brand of electro-rock 'n' roll ruled the earth.
OK, "ruled" is a strong word, but in the wake of Nine Inch Nails' early '90s surge to superstardom, bands like Ministry, KMFDM and Front 242 experienced widespread success, as did stylistically adjacent acts like Marilyn Manson and White Zombie.
This style had a name: industrial music, which AllMusic.com defines as the "most abrasive and aggressive fusion of rock and electronic" music, built from throbbing beats, serrated guitars, noisy synthesizers and plenty of punk sneer.
On Friday night, one of the genre's true survivors, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, will make a stop at Bend's Volcanic Theatre Pub as part of its Evil Eye Tour. The Chicago-based band takes the industrial formula and sleazes it up with elements of sex, blasphemy and campy horror. Formed in 1987 by Buzz McCoy and Groovie Mann, the original idea was to make a Russ Meyer-style film called "My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult," and while the movie never happened, the band of the same name is still going, 36 years later.
Following the show, DJ Tarantism will host Catacombs, a goth night after party starting around 11 p.m. Cover for the after party only is $5.
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, with ADULT. and Kanga: 9 p.m. Friday, doors open 8 p.m., $25, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
