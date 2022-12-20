After a couple years of very uncertain times, the world of live music got … well, just a bit more certain in 2022. Shows happened, at least, which is more than we can say for much of 2020 and 2021. In Central Oregon, the concert calendar felt like it got back to pre-pandemic levels, or at least close. Below, I’ve listed my favorite shows of the year, with a few words about five of them.

• Deep Sea Diver, Feb. 9, Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend

JRW

Joshua Ray Walker
NIN (copy)

Nine Inch Nails in performance at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The night included a dazzling light show.
wand

Wand
Jake Blount

Jake Blount
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

