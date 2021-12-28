New music breaks through at Bend Roots (copy) (copy)

Jeshua Marshall will perform New Year’s Eve at Silver Moon Brewing.

As always, there are several options for those looking to leave their home to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and some of them revolve around music. Here are four highlights:

At Silver Moon Brewing (24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend), local roots-rock ‘n’ soul singer-songwriter Jeshua Marshall will headline a bill that spills over with diverse sounds: local rock bands The Bangers and Lurk & Loiter, electronic dance music courtesy DJ Theclectik, hip-hop by Vyb3hop and more. 7 p.m. $10 in advance at jeshuamarshall.com and $15 at the door.

At Open Space Event Studios (220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend), local punk bands are the name of the game, with The Roof Rabbits, Blackflowers Blacksun, Poolside Leper Society and Helga sharing a bill. And to mix things up, they’ve invited local hip-hop MC Tyler Martian to join the fun. 7 p.m. $12.50 in advance at bendticket.com, $15 at the door.

In Redmond, the High Desert Music Hall (818 SW Forest Ave.) will host an evening of music plus vendors, live painting, a photo booth, tea house and more. “Dress to impress,” the poster says. “Formal wear encouraged.” Fancy! Expect heavy bass and beats from ShowMe (from Los Angeles), TF Marz (Denver), Komotion (Bend) and Barisone, who has lived in Portland for many years but has deep roots in Central Oregon. Old heads remember! 8 p.m. $40, available at highdesertmusichall.com.

In Sisters, The Belfry (302 E. Main Street) is celebrating with a “Life is a Circus” theme. Attendees are encouraged to let their freak flag fly! Music will be provided by local favorites Company Grand, a nine-piece funk band that sounds like it was put on this earth to make people dance. 8 p.m. $35, available at bendticket.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

