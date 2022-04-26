Mike Coykendall Full Res-54 (1).jpg

Mike Coykendall plays Thursday at The Suttle Lodge.

If you pay much attention to the Portland music scene, Mike Coykendall is one of those names you’ll hear on a fairly regular basis.

The veteran songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist has worked with some big names over the past couple of decades, including M. Ward, She & Him, Blitzen Trapper, Annalisa Tornfelt and Tin Hat Trio. All along, he’s been recording solo albums that explore the intersection of folk, rock, pop, psychedelic studio wizardry and occasional outsider noise-mongering.

Basically, Coykendall is a multi-faceted musical adventurer and alchemist worth hearing and seeing, especially if you have a chance to see him up close. And that’s exactly what you’ll get if you go see him perform Thursday in the cozy confines of the Suttle Lodge.

Mike Coykendall: $20; 6 p.m. Thursday, doors open 5:30 p.m.; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

— Ben Salmon, The Bulletin

